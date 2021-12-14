Elizabeth II, the queen of records, third global personality for YouGov- Corriere.it

from Enrica Roddolo

The Obamas lead the ranking of the most admired 2021. The leap forward of Pope Francis, Angela Merkel and Malala. The success of the “fragile” queen after the farewell to Philip

The most admired personalities of 2021? The Obamas, Barack the former US president before Trump and the current tenant of the White House Joe Biden, won the podium of the most admired male personality. And his wife Michelle, a lawyer herself, before becoming First Lady at the White House, leads (tied with the actress involved in many humanitarian campaigns, Angelina Jolie) the female ranking of the latest YouGov poll just announced in London. She who, in the latest polls on the approval of the monarchy, convinced 83% of the British in November.

But perhaps it is even more surprising than in third place for women of the year there is her, the Queen. The 95 year old queen, widow in this 2021 of her beloved husband Philip who passed away on 9 April 2021. Queen Elizabeth II who in recent months has had to slow down her commitments in order not to jeopardize her health in view of the Platinum Jubilee 2022 which awaits.

A tribute, this third place for Her Majesty, to wisdom (versus youth at all costs) in the year of the global pandemic. A tribute to his sense of institutions and of duty which in fragile times has shown that he knows how to express all his reassuring strength.

In short, in uncertain times, fragile for politics as well as for health and the economy global, the British sovereign has been able to make up for “at home” the lightness of her prime minister Boris Johnson as she seeks strong references from the world. His call at COP 26 in Glasgow to put aside national selfishness and act as true statesmen to the delegates also helped to strengthen his image.

After her in the ranking is Oprah Winfrey, author of the interview shock with Sussex months ago. And Meghan? It does not even find a place in the last positions of the ranking of the most admired 2021 personalities. Kamala Harris, number two in the White house has to settle for 11th place.

Angela Merkel the outgoing German Chancellor rises by 4 percentage points (in eighth position), and the young Malala by 5 points in ninth position, Pope Francis rises by 2 points in sixteenth position.