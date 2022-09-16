Elizabeth II: this is how Carlos III found out that he was dying – Europe – International

One week after the death of the Queen Elizabeth II, who died last Thursday, September 8 at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, There are many questions about the last hours of the monarch’s life and the reasons for her death.

Until now it was unknown how the queen’s children and grandchildren found out that her health was critical and she could die.

(Also read: Harry and Meghan: conflicts in the royal family continue after the goodbye of Elizabeth II)

But in the last few hours the royal correspondent Jack Royston recounted how the now King Charles III found out that his mother was dying at his residence in Balmoral and the facts that came after hearing the news.

This is how Carlos III received the information

That Thursday, September 8, Carlos and his wife Camila were at Dumfries House, their home in Scotland, fulfilling royal commitments.

Speaking to The Royal Beat, correspondent Jack Royston revealed that Charles III learned that his mother was dying just minutes before Buckingham Palace issued a statement indicating that the monarch’s health condition worried his staff. doctor and remained under supervision.

“King Charles was only informed of his mother’s deteriorating health shortly before the news became public,” the British outlet reported. DailyMail.

(You can read: Funeral Queen Elizabeth II: they reveal what her funeral will be like next Monday)

Charles III immediately flew to the Balmoral residence.

According to Royston, around noon, Camila was going to record a video interview with Jenna Bush, the daughter of George W. Bush, former US president. Just at that moment, someone was heard running down the hall.

King Charles then received the call with the news about his mother’s health. “Carlos took a call, everything was silent and they were asked to be silent. Then the next thing he knew was that Carlos and Camila were in a helicopter, ”said the correspondent, as quoted by Daily Mail.



The call came at 12:30 p.m. local time, around the same time as the public statement on the monarch’s health, which was made public at 12:34 p.m.

Carlos took a call, everything was silent and they were asked to be silent

“They didn’t wait, they didn’t tell Carlos an hour or two (before telling the public),” he said.

Jenna Bush, for her part, said that half an hour before her interview with Camila, the meeting was cancelled. “They said, ‘The queen is ill, and they have run off to be with her.'”

After that call Carlos and Camila flew by helicopter to accompany the queen.

Princess Anne, another of Elizabeth II’s daughters, was already at Balmoral, who was also with the sovereign at her death.

(Also: This is how the banknotes and coins will be in the United Kingdom after the death of the Queen)

The new King Carlos III was one of the sons who managed to see her alive.

Carlos and Ana were the only ones who managed to see the queen alive. Princes Andrew and Edward, the monarch’s two other children, and Prince William, her grandson, flew to Scotland at 2:30 p.m., according to The Sunand arrived at the royal residence at 5 pm.

Although the time of Elizabeth II’s death is not known, versions of the British media indicate that when her other two children arrived, the monarch had already died in Balmoral.

(Keep reading: The anger of Carlos III, the first image problem for the new king)

Harry, his other grandson, arrived late at night when the news of the death had already been announced to the public.

Carlos then assumed as the new British king after the death of the monarch. A few months ago, just over 30 percent of those surveyed thought he would make a good king. Now a YouGov poll published on Tuesday showed that 60 percent of Britons now believe he will do his job well.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

More news

Queen Elizabeth II: the oak coffin in which the body of the monarch rests

Carlos III: dozens of his employees were fired after becoming king

Who will get Queen Elizabeth II’s corgi dogs? Solved the doubt