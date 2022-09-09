Elizabeth II’s health causes concern of her doctors

The doctors of the Queen isabel II96, worried about her health, recommended Thursday that she be placed under medical supervision at her Scottish castle in Balmoral, where her children and grandchildren went amid the “deep concern” of the country.

“Following further assessment this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended that she remain under medical surveillance,” Buckingham Palace said.

“The queen continues to feel comfortable and will stay at Balmoral,” where she usually spends the late summers, she added in a brief statement.

all his children-prince charles The 73-year-old heir to the throne, Princess Anne, 72, Prince Andrew, 62, and Prince Edward, 58, are already at Balmoral or on their way to that residence located 800 km north of London, according to officials of the british royal house

The sons of Carlos, Guillermo, 40 years old and second in line to the throne, and Enrique, 37, also undertook the trip.

The latter was in London with his wife Meghan for a charity event, despite the fact that they have lived in California since they left the British monarchy in 2020, dealing a severe blow to the institution.

The Harry and Meghan tripwho are not on the best of terms with the royal family, compounded concerns raised by an already unusual statement from Buckingham.

“The palace doesn’t issue bulletins about the queen’s health unless it’s significant,” royal commentator Robert Hardman told the BBC.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, the highest-ranking clergyman in the Church of England, of which the queen is the leader, assured that she was in his prayers.

“That the presence of God strengthen and comfort His Majesty, to her family and those who care for her at Balmoral,” she tweeted.

The leaders of the self-governing regional governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland also sent their best wishes.

The health of the elderly monarch has been a matter of growing concern since last October it was learned that she had spent a night hospitalized to undergo medical “tests” whose nature was never specified.

Since then she has reduced her schedule very considerably, her public appearances are increasingly scarce and in them she is often seen walking with difficulty aided by a cane.

The country “deeply worried”

In recent years, Elizabeth II has had to weather the pandemic – contracting a covid that left her very tired -, the devastating death of her husband Felipe – who died in April 2021 at almost 100 years old – and the various crises of the royal family .

Among them, the “Megxit”, the exile of Enrique and Meghan to the United States, from where they accused the royalty of being unsupportive and racist, issues that the sovereign promised to deal with “in private”.

Also the scandal starring Andrés, considered his favorite son, who had to leave public life due to his friendship with the American financier Jeffrey Epstein, accused of sexually exploiting minors.

In June, the United Kingdom celebrated in style the Platinum Jubilee, the 70th anniversary of the accession to the throne of Elizabeth II, who increasingly delegates more official functions to the Prince carlos.

On Tuesday, the monarch had received at Balmoral the resigning Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his successor at the head of the Conservative Party, Liz Truss, whom she commissioned to form a government as the new leader of the parliamentary majority.

An image of the event released by Buckingham Palace, in which the monarch was seen shaking hands with Truss, caused concern because the queen’s hand appeared unusually purple.

For the first time in her long mandate, Elizabeth II had decided to stay in Balmoral instead of returning to London, where the transition usually takes place, due to their health problems.

“The entire country will be deeply troubled by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon,” Truss tweeted Thursday.

“My thoughts – and those of everyone in the UK – are with Her Majesty, the Queen and her family,” he added.

On Wednesday night, the royal house had announced that the monarch decided to postpone an online event after her doctors advised her to rest.

Isabel II he was virtually absent from his platinum jubilee celebrations, appearing only twice briefly on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet the tens of thousands of people gathered there.

However, a few weeks later he took part in several public events in Scotland, appearing smiling and carrying a cane at an armed forces parade in Edinburgh in late June.