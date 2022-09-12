Elizabeth II’s mythical Anello & Davide moccasins: The footwear brand that the queen used for more than 50 years is now a trend | Fashion | Magazine

Queen Elizabeth II was characterized by wearing bright colors in her wardrobe and in her photos you can see her different combinations, green, yellow, blue, red, orange and purple dresses. But what the queen never changed, or at least she didn’t in her last 50 years, were her shoes, she always wore her mythical Anello & Davide moccasins.

These shoes have become fashionable in recent years and a trend after the death of Elizabeth II. Everyone uses them, including well-known Hollywood celebrities such as Dakota Johnson and Gigi Hadid, as published by the Ritmo Social portal, which reveals that this famous brand will be 100 years old in 2022.

The mythical Anello & Davide moccasins of Queen Elizabeth II

This type of shoe was very popular in Europe from 1920. At that time the person in charge of making them fashionable was King George VI, who used them due to their comfort for the countryside.

Anello & Davide was founded in 1922 and was born with the aim of achieving a unique combination. Photo: AFP

Anello & Davide was founded in 1922 with the aim of achieving a unique combination of Italian design style and the English tradition of quality craftsmanship.

Initially, the company specialized in dance and theater footwear, but quickly gained a well-deserved reputation for excellent handmade shoes, allowing the business to flourish, and to have dressed Queen Elizabeth II.

But not only have they dressed the queen, they also launched the design of some men’s boots used by the “Beatles”.

Elizabeth II always chose the color black for a reason: to match the vibrant prints and intense colors of her outfits. Photo: STR STR

How Queen Elizabeth II’s moccasins are made

Four people worked in the elaboration process. They used the finest calfskin leather and small brooches or bows to give it that special elegant and classic touch for the queen, published Glamor.

Those of Elizabeth II were made to measure and by hand, exclusively for her. Moccasin type, with a heel of no more than three centimeters and with metallic details on the upper part. On special occasions they created for her models without decoration and lounge type.

Anello & Davide began working under the queen’s orders in the 1960s on the recommendation of the Queen Mother herself, who already awarded the firm the royal seal in 1936 because she herself was a client.

Elizabeth II always chose the color black for a reason: to match the vibrant prints and intense colors of her outfits.

