2 of 12

the royal guard



The royal guards, with their red uniforms and tall black hats covered by bearskin, have started the journey from Buckingham Palace to the cavalry regiment headquarters -Horse Parade-, where this parade is held.

The guards paraded down The Mall avenue, which links the palace with Whitehall (the government area), decorated with large British flags and where a large crowd has gathered, mostly with hats and UK flags.

The music for this event is provided by the bands of the foot guards and the cavalry band, together with the so-called Corps of Drums. It is estimated that about 400 musicians participate.