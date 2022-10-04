Elizabeth Olsen and the secrets of Avengers: Infinity War

Actress Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch in Marvel, reveals how they kept details of Avengers: Infinity War secret.

Attention SPOILERS. Whenever they are shooting a movie Marvel, intend that all secrets be kept away from the public. Sometimes they succeed, sometimes they don’t, but for Avengers: Infinity War They tried to make sure that no one knew who was disintegrated by the “click” of Thanos and elizabeth olsen reveals how they kept the secret in a recent interview with Variety.

“It’s not in the script that everyone is affected. Those movies, you could read a script in an office, with a security guard, on a specific iPad. And I was like: Can you give me what I need to know? And I really don’t need to know what’s going on with the whole Robert Downey Jr part of the movie.”

“But I didn’t know I had been erased until we shot it. They told us that day. We all went to the van where they had a bunch of gear to preview for us: Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Chadwick Boseman and Sebastian Stan. We were all in this van and they said, This is what’s happening. They will disappear. And we’re like: OK. It was shocking. I mean, we didn’t know. We think the movie ended differently.”

For elizabeth olsen it was difficult to shoot the final scene of Avengers: Infinity War.

“Because you’re like… He holds out his hand. Phew, I’m doing this in public. But you have a hand that stops something with energy. And then you have another hand that pulls this fake thing out of this dotted face. And it’s painful and emotional.”

Although they decided not to share the information and the actors did what they could, it must be recognized that Avengers: Infinity War It remains one of the best Marvel Studios movies. While we will have to wait to know if elizabeth olsen returns to the saga, especially after the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

