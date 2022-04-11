Elizabeth Olsen enjoys playing Scarlet Witch: “She is very clear in her beliefs”

Scarlet Witch will not miss Doctor Strange’s call in the Multiverse of Madness. elizabeth olsen He has been playing a character for more than five years that has gradually gained prominence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress has shared the reasons why she enjoys playing Wanda Maximoff.

“In my mind it’s not fun enough to always play the hero of the story when he never does anything wrong. I don’t find it interesting at all,” begins Olsen. “I think the reason I’ve enjoyed Wanda from the beginning is because she’s very clear on her beliefs. She doesn’t align herself with others, and that’s fine. She has her own decisions and when he makes mistakes he admits it”.

The charismatic character starred alongside Vision in the first UCM series to reach Disney+. WandaVision, known as Scarlet Witch and Vision in Spain, debuted last 2021 to prepare her for the keys of the Phase 4 of the universe. However, there will be no continuation in the form of a second season.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: everything we know

The second installment of Doctor Strange on the big screen will be released in Spanish theaters on May 6. The film will be directed by Sam Raimi, who will focus “following the events of Avengers: Endgame.” “Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

benedict cumberbatch will once again put on the cape of Dr. Stephen Cumberbatch, who will be joined by Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff), Rachel McAdams (Dr. Christine Palmer), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo) and Xochitl Gomez (America). Chavez), among others.

References: Screenrant | TheDirect