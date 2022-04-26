Elizabeth Olsen in pajamas and lingerie on the Dr. Strange red carpet

elizabeth olsen is having a strong come back to Red carpeton the occasion of the promotion of its new Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness movie. And the ever popular trend of the lingerie on the red carpet is taking a step, with the help of a fancy pajamas And an example of this has just been given! elizabeth olsen! The talented actress appeared at a photo call from dr strangein berlinwith an outfit that you will also want to wear!

The outfit in elegant pajamas with which Elizabeth Olsen conquered the red carpet

the protagonist of WandaVision She looked spectacular in a blue silk ensemble with floral embroidery from Armani Prive’s fall-winter 2021 haute couture collection. Olsen, who frequently surprises us on the red carpet with his haircuts and hairstyles elevated the look even more with a piece of lingerie with a lot of glitter.

The final touch of your red carpet look? Silver sandals and striking pink lips. Getty Images

Elizabeth it’s not the only one celebrity who is a fan of wearing pjs Y lingerie to big events. Ever since Rihanna wore a Dior boudoir ensemble in March 2022, we’ve seen a new craze rising for sheer dresses, corsets and bustiers. Could it be that the fashion proposal of the most recent season of Bridgerton had something to do with it?

Dakota Fanning, for example, recently struck the perfect balance between sexy and chic at the movie premiere of The First Lady. On April 14, the actress arrived at the event in a black silk dress by Rodarte (with an unexpected cut out, lace and transparencies). In addition, the interpreter completed the look with black strappy sandals and a shiny Beladora signature choker.