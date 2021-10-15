Elizabeth Olsen is a killer in love in the first Love & Death photos

In the HBO miniseries Max Elizabeth Olsen plays the Texas assassin Candy Montgomery

Elizabeth Olsen lends the face to the famous killer Candy Montgomery the woman who, in 1980, killed her friend Betty Gore with an ax. HBO Max released the first official images of the miniseries, entitled Love and Death. The miniseries, coming in 2022, will tell the story of how teacher Betty Gore was killed by her neighbor Candy, on June 13, 1980. Candy was having an affair with Betty’s husband Allan, which is why the woman did. that terrible gesture, leaving the couple’s newborn baby alone in the crib for hours, while Betty’s body lay examined somewhere inside the house.

The HBO show is inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly (Love & Death In Silicon Prairie, Part I & II). The project is written by David E. Kelley, known for his work in Big Little Lies And The Undoing, while the director is Lesli Linka Glatter. Nicole Kidman, a frequent collaborator of Kelley, is the executive producer of the miniseries. The cast also includes Jesse Plemons as Allan Gore and Lily Rabe as Betty Gore, as well as Patrick Fugit, Keir Gilchrist, Elizabeth Marvel and Krysten Ritter. Series director Linka Glatter has been nominated for multiple Emmys and Oscars. She is mainly known for her work on the series Homeland, but he also directed several of Mad Men, The Walking Dead, West Wing And pretty Little Liars.

This is the second high-profile project on the Candy Montgomery case announced in the past year. Jessica Biel (replacing Elisabeth Moss) will play the role of the Texan killer in the series Candy, currently in development for Hulu. Elizabeth Olsen is fresh from the success of the Disney + series WandaVision, in which she reprized the role of Wanda Maximoff from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She is expected in the sequel to Doctor Strange.

