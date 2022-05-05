Elizabeth Olsen praises the work of Scarlett Johansson in the tapes of Avengers

Elizabeth Olsen is about to take one of her most important steps in the MCU thanks to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 88%. The actress had her beginnings in the world of independent cinema, where she made an excellent reputation for her talent, but it was her Marvel that launched her to fame and put her in the public eye. Her work as Scarlet Witch is one of the public’s favorites, but she knows that much of that character is due to the work of Scarlett Johansson, who was the first female member of these adaptations giving life to Black Widow.

Keep reading: Rumor: Scarlet Witch will have the same screen time as Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness

For those who have known Olsen from the beginning of her career, with titles like Martha Marc and May Marlene – 90% or Silent House – 41%, it is no surprise that he became such an important figure within the industry. Her first appearance as Wanda in Avengers: Age of Ultron- 75% served to raise spirits among fans who were waiting for the arrival of the mutants at the MCU. Of course, at that time the rights did not allow the brand to use that term, or certain characters, but their arrival and importance within the famous group of superheroes was resolved. Luckily, Marvel was able to work very well on Scarlet Witch’s evolution with each new installment, giving her plenty of room to grow in WandaVision – 95%, the first exclusive series of this universe.

WandaVision Not only did it charm fans who were already eager to see Wanda’s true powers on screen, it also wowed critics and the series garnered nominations in major categories this past awards season. Olsen’s path at Marvel has been a clean one, but as an actress she acknowledges that this was thanks to what others did before her, with a particular emphasis on the work of Scarlett Johansson like Black Widow.

Scarlett Johansson She has had to fight Hollywood sexism since she was a child. Like many other child actresses, she began to gain public attention in her teens and by the time she turned twenty she had already become a sex symbol. The problem is that many only saw her that way, limiting her work in many aspects, since she lost important roles because the producers only saw her beauty and not her talent. When the actress first appeared in Iron Man 2 – 72% partly followed the line of showing her strong, but also in a very sexual way, something that she herself had to change.

You may also like: Former Disney president talks about Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit for Black Widow and the current situation of the cinema

Fans justified Black Widow’s portrayal as a sexual figure by saying that in comics it’s not uncommon for her to use her charms during her missions, but this totally ignores the fact that she’s a character that has evolved quite a bit and has very interesting stories. for years. The Avengers – 92% served to improve her place within the group a little, because without having special powers she was capable of fighting dangerous aliens. As Johansson gained a better status as an actress, she also gained more power within the productions, which allowed her to push the studio to deepen her character while she became an inspiration for the other actresses who came to this. universe.

elizabeth olsen is one of those who most recognizes the influence of Johansson in his work. During the red carpet of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Variety spoke with the actress about the arrival of Xochitl Gomez to the MCU being so young and how he wants to be a trusted figure on the set for the young woman, just as Johansson was for her:

[Xochitl Gomez] it has all this vitality within it. She’s very confident, being so young and, I mean, I was 25 when I started and…she’s so much better than I was when I started.

It is shocking [ser ahora la figura a seguir]. I keep looking up at Scarlett from down here. So it’s amazing what we’ve been through… not in generations. And it’s been so long that now we have these women of different ages. I mean Scarlett is very close in age to me, but I still admire her, I really admire her, her opinions and her advice. I’m too shy to ask someone for advice. It was really watching her. I remember being in Ultron and seeing how she was with the crew and I was amazed at how calm and comfortable she was and how she includes the crew in everything and how she makes everyone excited to come to work and I’ve really applied that to my life ever since. .

Black Widow sacrificed her life in Avengers: Endgame – 95%, but Scarlett Johansson really said goodbye to the character with Black Widow – 87%, a solo film that showed us more about her past and her family relationships, as well as the traumas that led her to want to improve her life and repair the damage. This project was warmly received, but the fact that Marvel had not planned it for years was also heavily criticized. While elizabeth olsen still willing to work at Marvel as Wanda, Johansson hopes to return to the brand, but now as a producer.

don’t leave without reading: Doctor Strange 2: Benedict Cumberbatch says that Wanda is the most powerful