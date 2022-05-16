Elizabeth Olsen recalls her ‘terrible’ audition to star in ‘Game of Thrones’

ANDn today no one would imagine other interpreters for one of the most successful fictions in the history of television. ‘Game of Thrones’ had millions of fans hooked on its eight seasons and one of the actresses who wanted to join the casting was elizabeth olsenwho admitted not having good memories of that experience.

The American triumphs as Scarlet Witch in the movies of Marvel and just released ‘Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness’. However, before joining the successful saga of films based on the heroes, Olsen wanted to try adapting the novels of George R.R. Martin. “I did the casting of ‘Game of Thrones’. I did it with the director’s assistant in a small room in New York with a camera and them reading the script,” said the actress in THR.

The role Elizabet Olsen opted for

Specifically, Olsen wanted to be Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and played one of the most iconic scenes in the Khaleesi: “I was doing Khaleesi’s speech when she comes out of the fire. It was terrible.” These, however, were not Elizabeth Olsen’s only words about her ‘Game of Thrones’ experience. “It was the most awkward casting I’ve ever done,” she declared in vulture.

“After she gets burned, she makes that speech in front of thousands of people about her being their queen. They didn’t know if they wanted a British accent or not. So you do both. It was terrible. Every time someone says, ‘Terrible casting story,’ that’s the one I remember,” Olsen said.

Ultimately, the role went to Emilia Clarke and the American actress joined Marvel to be Scarlet Witch. A role that, despite not being her first choice, she is sure has earned her a place in Hollywood as a member of one of the most successful franchises in movie history.