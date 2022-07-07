Elizabeth Olsen recreates the most gory death of ‘Doctor Strange’ on the Jimmy Fallon show

At this point, it is not a spoiler to say that one of the biggest attractions of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is to see elizabeth olsen made a terminator, harassing Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel McAdams Y Xochitl Gomez with homicidal and extradimensional intent. What we did not expect was to see the interpreter of Scarlet Witch using those same powers to get rid of the flies of the talk shows.

But so it has been. As this video shows, the Olsen has made the dream of every celebrity in the US come true: to cover the mouth of Jimmy Fallon. And literally, too.

When the host asks for a piece of candy to cool off his mouth before the start of his show, Elizabeth asks “what mouth?” her as she casts her Maximoff Gaze(tm) at him. The following is a distraught presenter suffering the same fate as black lightning in the movie sam raimi for Marvel.

Unlike that of the King of the Inhumans, however, Fallon’s voice is not a weapon of mass destruction (depending on how you look at it). So this skit only partially recreates the film’s goriest scene: if you were expecting to see Jimmy’s brains sticking out of his nose, we’re sorry to disappoint you.

Even so, I am sure that many colleagues who have suffered from the presenter being funny have already asked the actress about her method, to see if they can recreate it the next time he calls them for his TonightShow.

