Elizabeth Olsen remembers the ‘casting’ she did to be the protagonist of ‘Game of Thrones’: “It was terrible”

The actress is now part of the UCM, one of the great franchises of today, but she also faced tests to join the successful series based on the novels by George RR Martin.

Elizabeth Olsen is part of one of the biggest franchises today, but she also tried to join one of the most successful series of the last decade before that. The actress brings to life Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in it Marvel Cinematic Universe and recently launched Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessbut also opted for Game of Thrones and did the ‘casting’ to be Daenerys Targaryen. An experience that the interpreter describes as “terrible”.

“I did the ‘casting’ of Game of Thrones. I did the casting with the assistant casting director in a small room in New York with a camera and them reading the script,” Olsen recalled in THR in 2021. “I was doing Khaleesi’s speech when she comes out of the fire. It was terrible.”.

A few years later, in 2019, Olsen acknowledged that this test was one of the strangest he has done in his career. “It was the most uncomfortable ‘casting’ I’ve ever done”stated in vulture.

“After she gets burned she makes that speech in front of thousands of people about how she’s their queen. They didn’t know if they wanted a British accent or not. So you do both. It was terrible. Every time someone says, ‘Terrible casting story,’ that’s the one I remember.”

Finally, it was Emilia Clarke who took over the role of Daenerys. Interestingly, the actress is now part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe joining the series Secret Invasion.

Olsen, who said that they had never called him after his test, said that he is a fan of the series and, specifically, of a character. “I’m very into Game of Thrones And all I can think about is Kit Harington. I mean, she’s brainwashed me”. Harington, who played Jon Snow in fiction it is also part of the UCM. The actor has debuted in Eternals with the role of Dane Whitman, the future of black knight.

Game of Thrones It didn’t work out for Olsen, but his journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe did. The interpreter debuted as Wanda Maximoff in a post credits scene from Captain America: The Winter Soldier and then participated in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Olsen later repeated in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War Y Avengers: Endgame. The actress starred Scarlet Witch and Visionthe first series of Marvel Studios and the one in charge of inaugurating the Phase 4 of the franchise. His last appearance in a MCU movie is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The universe created by George RR Martin on paper will return to the small screen this summer with the prequel The House of the Dragon. This fiction, which reaches hbo max the August 21it sets 300 years before of the events that occurred in Game of Throneswhen the Targaryens were sitting in the Iron Throne. Above these lines, do not miss the trailer.

