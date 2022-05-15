Elizabeth Olsen Says She Doesn’t Know Doctor Strange 2 Co-Actor John Krasinski: ‘I Never Met That Man’

Whatever the popular opinion of the latest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, many, if not most, believe elizabeth olsen He is the MVP of the movie. This was the first time on the big screen that she was center stage (or close enough) as Wanda Maximoff or Scarlet Witch.

Tea director Sam Raimi, starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role, has Strange facing off against an even more powerful Wanda, who has become a creature of chaos thanks to the knowledge she gained from the Darkhold. She has been chasing América Chávez (Xóchitl Gómez), a teenager who can travel between universes but doesn’t know how to control her powers. Wanda wants to absorb her powers to get her children back.

In addition to the main cast, which also includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Michael Stuhlbarg and Rachel McAdams, the film also features cameo appearances by actors such as Patrick Stewart, John Krasinski, Charlize Theron, Hayley Atwell, Lashana Lynch, Anson Mount, among others. . . In a brutal scene, Scarlet Witch, controlling Wanda from Earth-818 (some other universe) destroys the Illuminati, and among them is Reed Richards or Mr Fantastic played by Krasinski.

But surprisingly, Olsen has revealed that he never met Krasinski. In a lie detector test he took for Vanity Fair, he admitted that he never met the actor, although he did meet his wife (Emily Blunt).

When asked by the publication, “Do you think this is the smartest man alive?” as he slid Krasinski’s photo toward her. She said no!” and she laughed, before adding, “I don’t know him though. But I would never assume that an actor would be the smartest man alive.”

He went on to say that he never met him, even when the interviewer pointed out that he was in the same movie as him, in the same scene, in fact. In another interview, this time with CinemaBlend, he said it was “movie magic” that allowed two actors to be seen in the same scene in a movie, even if they weren’t in the same room. Visual effects in Hollywood have become so advanced and uniform and almost indistinguishable from reality that creators use them to create things as routine as the crowd. Entire cities can be built from scratch and populated with people who are CGI but don’t look like it. By comparison, what happened with Olsen and Krasinski is tame.

Meanwhile, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a winner at the worldwide box office. It’s grossed over $550 million so far, and the mostly positive reviews should guarantee its continued success.

However, Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave the film a mixed review. She wrote: “You can go from universe to universe, back and forth, to Doctor Strange version 838 or Doctor Strange version 613 (both specifically identified here), one thing remains constant. Wherever you go, Marvel will follow you. It may be the Madness Multiverse (which it is), but it’s mostly the Marvel Multiverse. The spatial continuum will just take you from character to character, as many as you can in two hours of film.”