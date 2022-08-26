Elizabeth Olsen stars in Love and Death

Goodbye Wanda Maximoff… Hello Candy Montgomery. Elizabeth Olsen is ready to leave her time as a Marvel superhero behind to star in a miniseries inspired by a true crime: the actress will return to the small screen sooner than we all imagined thanks to love and deathanother great HBO Max bet for 2023.

The streaming platform has published the first preview of the fiction, which will revive the chilling story of an American housewife known as ‘the ax murderer’: a woman who became “famous” after being accused of murdering her best friend and wife of his lover, Betty Gore, of 41 hacks in 1980.

Although few details have been released about the series, everything seems to indicate that the plot will be focused on the events that led to Gore’s premature death, which resulted in Montgomery’s arrest and a trial that continues to give what talk to this day.

The story of Love and Death will be inspired by the book by John Bloom and Jim Atkinson published in 1984 and entitled Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbsas well as in a collection of articles from Texas Monthly: Love and Death in Silicon Prairie, Part I and II.

In addition to Elizabeth Olsen, in the new HBO Max production we will also see stars like Jesse Plemons, Tom Pelphrey and Lily Rabe.

Candy Montgomery: from Jessica Biel to Elizabeth Olsen

A curious fact is that the teaser has been released just at a time when Candy Montgomery’s name is once again on everyone’s lips, thanks to the fact that Jessica Biel has assumed the same role in the Candy series, which Hulu premiered last 9 of May.

Love and Death is expected to hit the streaming platform sometime next year. @worldwide