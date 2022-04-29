Elizabeth Olsen, the most elegant wearing pants

– Victoria Beckham chooses the white suit (like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle) to celebrate her birthday

She is the little sister of the twins Ashley and Mary-Kate but, unlike them, she did not want to be a child prodigy. elizabeth olsen He reneged on popularity during his childhood, staying as far away from the spotlight as possible, but now he enjoys a successful career, being seen in series such as Scarlet Witch and Vision. Since that professional recognition has taken off, the most discreet Olsen has also given us red carpet moments to remember. without being so extravagant fashionist Like her sisters, her style could be defined as sophisticated and minimalist. At least, until now.

To the one-color dresses and the XL suits that she has been wearing for some time, we must add the stylistic risks that she has been assuming in recent weeks in the tour promotion of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. To present the sequel to Marvel, in which she shares the screen with Benedict Cumberbatch, the smallest of the Olsens has been entrusted to her namesake Elizabeth Stewart, one of Hollywood’s most lauded stylists and responsible for dressing actresses as elegant as Cate Blanchett, Julia Roberts or Amanda Seyfried.

Under his baton, the interpreter has shone in recent days three noteworthy sets. Namely: a two-piece satin finish signed by Armani, a black vest and pants set Alexander McQueen and a third suit (this time with a vest under the jacket) from the American firm Wolk Morais. Three very different options, but united by a common denominator: the pants.

Although suits and trouser sets are becoming more and more common at events and red carpets (there is Kristen Stewart who even dared with some shorts in the last edition of the Oscars), Elizabeth Olsen is determined to defend them, in all their versions, against the classic dresses. A source of inspiration for those who have a full agenda of events in the coming months and prefer to opt for the comfort of a suit or a set of top and pants. A versatile option that is also easier to wear again using the garments separately. Here is the ‘Olsen ode’ to this kind of looks.