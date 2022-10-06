Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda) on the Marvel movies: “They’re very silly and it’s very embarrassing to shoot this kind of thing”

“These movies are very silly, but you have to bust your ass for them to make them work”, Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda in the Marvel Universe) was so surprisingly direct when talking about the Stan Lee factory tapes. to the actress does not like the method of work involved and ensures that “it’s very embarrassing to shoot this kind of stuff” because also “it’s as if the world depended on you doing it”.

The actress gives the example of the famous scene from The Avengers in which, spoilers here, Iron Man dies after using the Infinity Stones to defeat Thanos. Olsen assures that on that day he went to the recording set without knowing what was going to happen. The same at the end of Endgame, in whose shooting schedule there was a sequence called “The Wedding” that none of the cast knew what it was about.

“Several of us were in a van. Scarlett (Johansson), Chris (Hemsworth), Chadwick (Boseman) and Sebastian (Stan). We were sitting there and suddenly they said: “This is what is going to happen. you are going to disappear”. And we were like… “Okay”. It was shocking. I mean, we didn’t know. We thought the movie ended differently”.

Nobody knows the script and many scenes are improvised

Olsen mixes up scenes from several different films in her memory, but says that’s largely the script’s fault. “I don’t even remember things anymore. in these movies you can only read the script in the office, with a security guard behind and on a specific iPad. I ended up asking them to simply give me what I needed to know. Then they gave me my pages and that’s the part of the story i know. The rest of what happened in the film was told to me by the Russo brothers, but not even in the script did the click come”.

“It’s very embarrassing to shoot this kind of thing because it’s also like the world depends on you doing it. Y we do it almost improvising, so it is very difficult at certain times. When we finished it was a great relief. I remember that I spent the rest of the day laughing at nonsense. I don’t know. These movies are so dumb, but you have to work your ass off to make them work.. There’s a lot of stupid stuff and I always wish that one day they would release a version of the movie without any special effects. then you would understand how ridiculous it feels and how impressive is the work behind it to make them look good”.

However, the actress ended happy enough to continue her relationship with Marvel both in the Wandavision series and in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and this will surely continue during Phases 5 and 6 of the MCU.