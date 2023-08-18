Elizabeth Olsen wants to bring mutants to light

Elizabeth Olsen Wants Scarlet Witch to Reveal Everything

Today, there appears to be no sign that Elizabeth Olsen will be returning to Marvel Studios. He and his fans have the will, but no plan in sight. Of course, with the use (and abuse) of the multiverse, anything could happen, including Jennifer Garner playing Elektra again or Michael Keaton playing Batman once again (two, if it was released). Crazy stuff like that. bat girl,

In recent statements the actress has said, “Oh my god, I just want to figure out the whole mutated thing. How it really is…” But the qualification is that “None of us can do anything about it. We can’t do anything about it.” What’s the reason why no one can? Pretty simple, “We’re not the X-Men, but my gosh, I’d love to find out.” And it’s true, The X-Men have not yet made an appearance at Marvel Studios, except for Charles Xavier. Doctor Strange in Variations of Madness (When it occurs in some other reality it is excluded).

If the wishes that Elizabeth Olsen had in mind come true, it will be very special to her, “I think X Men It was really my first experience with superhero movies.” To him and to all his followers. But, I repeat, there are no firm plans in this regard at the moment, but that’s not to say I won’t drink this water .

Where are the X-Men?

The X-Men returned to Marvel Studios following Fox’s merger with Walt Disney. This allowed the inclusion of Patrick Stewart Doctor Strange in Variations of Madness. Not just that, he was featured as Charles Xavier from the 90s animated series, which also featured his famous tune. The same tune that can be heard briefly in the series Ms. Marvel From Disney Plus and it looks like the time is coming for Marvel Studios to introduce mutants.

How, when and why is not yet clear. There are many theories, but nothing has been confirmed or denied by the company today. It’s not unreasonable to think that this announcement will come after the premiere deadpool 3Somewhat logical given that the franchise was born in Fox and its X-Men universe.