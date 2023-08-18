Sports

Elizabeth Olsen wants to bring mutants to light

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner6 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read

Elizabeth Olsen Wants Scarlet Witch to Reveal Everything

Today, there appears to be no sign that Elizabeth Olsen will be returning to Marvel Studios. He and his fans have the will, but no plan in sight. Of course, with the use (and abuse) of the multiverse, anything could happen, including Jennifer Garner playing Elektra again or Michael Keaton playing Batman once again (two, if it was released). Crazy stuff like that. bat girl,

In recent statements the actress has said, “Oh my god, I just want to figure out the whole mutated thing. How it really is…” But the qualification is that “None of us can do anything about it. We can’t do anything about it.” What’s the reason why no one can? Pretty simple, “We’re not the X-Men, but my gosh, I’d love to find out.” And it’s true, The X-Men have not yet made an appearance at Marvel Studios, except for Charles Xavier. Doctor Strange in Variations of Madness (When it occurs in some other reality it is excluded).

If the wishes that Elizabeth Olsen had in mind come true, it will be very special to her, “I think X Men It was really my first experience with superhero movies.” To him and to all his followers. But, I repeat, there are no firm plans in this regard at the moment, but that’s not to say I won’t drink this water .

Patrick Stewart in Doctor Strange 2
Patrick Stewart in Doctor Strange 2

Where are the X-Men?

The X-Men returned to Marvel Studios following Fox’s merger with Walt Disney. This allowed the inclusion of Patrick Stewart Doctor Strange in Variations of Madness. Not just that, he was featured as Charles Xavier from the 90s animated series, which also featured his famous tune. The same tune that can be heard briefly in the series Ms. Marvel From Disney Plus and it looks like the time is coming for Marvel Studios to introduce mutants.

How, when and why is not yet clear. There are many theories, but nothing has been confirmed or denied by the company today. It’s not unreasonable to think that this announcement will come after the premiere deadpool 3Somewhat logical given that the franchise was born in Fox and its X-Men universe.

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner6 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

Pep Guardiola on Gareth Bale’s retirement: “Now he can become a fantastic golf player”

January 11, 2023

Who is Dorina Guillen? The model with the “smallest bikini in the world”

5 days ago

Diego Buonanotte said goodbye to Sporting Cristal with an emotional message

January 10, 2023

Bella Thorne showed that you can look elegant and sexy in a tight-fitting dress

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button