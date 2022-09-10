Elizabeth Olsen’s first meeting with Taylor Swift didn’t go as planned

ads

It’s not always easy to meet your idols, a lesson Elizabeth Olsen learned the hard way when she met Taylor Swift. During Olsen’s appearance on “The Late Late Show,” she shared that she met the “Love Story” singer at a birthday party. “Later that night, Taylor Swift comes up to me,” Olsen said. When James Corden chimed in, “We love Taylor Swift,” Olsen agreed. “And earlier in my ballet class, I was doing a dance sequence to his music that day and the Tuesday before. Perhaps Olsen was stunned. Maybe she was tired. Either way, it was awkward. “I just talked to him for, like, a long time,” the “Avengers” star confessed.

Ultimately, Olsen felt like he “messed up” with Swift because they “didn’t like exchanging phone numbers.” During the same interview, Corden asked Olsen if she shared any of her ballet moves with Swift. Olsen replied that she was “really close to it,” adding, “She was asking me what song it was, and I wasn’t going to sing it for her. And I was like there was one with a lot of “ah” sounds. Eventually, Swift named a title and Olsen agreed, replying, “Yeah, that one!” »

Although he was never admitted to Swift’s team, Olsen has no reason to worry. In addition to starring in “WandaVision,” Sci-Fi & Fantasy Gazette reported that she may have a recurring role in Season 2 of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel, “House of the Dragon.”