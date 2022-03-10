Elizabeth recovered from Covid returns to public without a mask: she hates them, she wants normality

Recovered from Covid-19, Queen Elizabeth immediately resumed her commitments. You met the French Prime Minister: she appeared serene, but a little tired (and without a mask).

in the photo: Elizabeth II

June is approaching, the month in which Elizabeth II will celebrate the Platinum Jubilee: 70 years of the Kingdom of England. Preparations have been underway for some time, the organizational machine is in motion so that everything is perfect, in honor of the beloved sovereign. For her, the last two years have been difficult: the scandals within the royal family and obviously the death of her beloved Filippo have put her to the test. Her Covid-19 did not help her, forcing her to stay away from loved ones and official commitments. She then tested positive for the virus herself, fortunately with mild symptoms. Once healed, she is immediately toned at work, with the temper that has always distinguished her.

Elisabetta’s first engagement after Covid

Once recovered from Covid, the sovereign met the French Prime Minister in the halls of Windsor Castle (where she seems to have settled permanently, leaving Buckingham Palace). For the occasion, she wore a patterned dress embellished with a pearl necklace. With Justin Trudeau, the sovereign had the opportunity to discuss the war between Russia and Ukraine that is upsetting the whole world. Elisabetta appeared serene although tired, and a little thinner than usual: but no walking stick or mask.

in the photo: Justin Trudeau and Queen Elizabeth

The queen prepares for the Platinum Jubilee

According to the Daily Mail, royal expert Phil Dampier said: “It is wonderful to see the queen again among the people, after healing from Covid. The fact that she is well again gives hope that she can fully enjoy the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.“. The sovereign, in fact, is very fond of the party organized in her honor, which will celebrate 70 years as queen. It is a real record. At the moment she is fourth in the ranking of the longest reigns in history, while she is first in history. ranking as far as the British monarchy is concerned. No one has reigned more than her. Dampier also revealed why the queen does not always wear a mask, in fact absent even during the meeting with the French prime minister. “He hates wearing them and wants to get back to normal“explained the author.