Elizabeth Torres alleges political persecution by the PNP

The congressional delegate Elizabeth Torres reacted today, Monday, to the demand presented by the Department of Justice for his dismissal, calling the action political persecution by the New Progressive Party (PNP), while assuring that the other statehood lobbyists have violated the law .

“Today the beginning of a new chapter in the book of corruption and political persecution was made official through the fabrication of cases by a community corroded from its entrails”Torres replied on his social networks.

The law student has not been criminally investigated nor have criminal complaints been filed against her. Earlier, Justice announced that she had filed a civil appeal for the court to remove her from the congressional delegation for failing to comply with her legal obligations.

“It’s no wonder what the island witnessed today against an elected official at the polls,” asserted Torres, who linked this fact with acts of corruption and impunity that have occurred in recent cases.

The official expressed, however, fortunate to be able to fight “on behalf of the people who chose me and who support me.”

“I believe that the PNP is making a serious mistake today, as it did when promoting Law 167… The people are not stupid and have seen how the party has thrown in the towel to the rest of the delegates who have violated the law in a shameless and without consequences”Torres explained.

The congressional delegate referred to the complaints filed by members of the PNP against her, including the general secretary of that party, Carmelo Ríos.