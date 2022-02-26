Elizabeth Torres reiterates that statehood lobbyist delegation should be eliminated

Washington D.C. – Congressional delegate Elizabeth Torres reiterated today, Friday, its public call to Governor Pedro Pierluisi and the Legislature to repeal the law that created the delegation of elected officials to lobby for statehoodof which she is a part.

Although he considers the New Progressive Party (PNP) and the Pierluisi administration “have a serious legal problem” to try to remove her, take away her salary or show that she does not do her job, Torres said in a radio interview (WKAQ) that any investigation must examine whether other statehood lobbyists are carrying out their duties..

For Torres, the PNP campaign against him, headed by the group’s general secretary, Senator Carmelo Ríos, “is a media ‘show’ because they know I have a political future.” Torres made it clear that he considers seeking an elective position in 2024 inside or outside the PNP.

Ríos asked the Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA) and the Department of Justice to take away Torres’ salarywho has warned since September 2021 that the pro-statehood project of Democrat Darren Soto (Florida) and the resident commissioner in Washington, Jennifer Gonzalezhas no future in Congress, for having avoided in the two most recent plebiscites to use the law of January 2014 that allows the government of Puerto Rico to consult the status definitions of a referendum on the political future of the Island.

Senator Ríos made his request after Torres presented a video in which he unfoundedly alleged – contrary to scientific evidence – that the COVID-19 vaccines have magnetized his body.

In the past, Torres has said that Gov. Pierluisi himself admitted to him that they would need a miracle to get a pro-statehood bill passed by the Senate.

Torres said today that it is “extremely irresponsible” for Commissioner González to promote legislation that she knows will not advance the debate in favor of statehood.

“They are selling a mirage,” said Torres, who launched additional criticism against Governor Pierluisi and Senator Ríos.

In his first report to Governor Pierluisi, Torres recommended that the chief executive eliminate that delegation.whose six members, like the rest of the citizens, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and after the January 6 attack on Congress, can only enter the federal Capitol if they have a prior appointment with a legislative office.

“On behalf of that sector of the people that, excited just like me, hopeful just like me, went to the polls to choose six delegates, I ask you to dissolve this body. There is nothing in law that justifies our existence or the expense that maintaining it for three years entails. Too many things have been done wrong, it’s time to make amends. Start with us,” Torres said.

Understanding that Torres has ruled out promoting the pro-statehood project, the Democratic Youth presented in September a request to the Secretary of Justice, Domingo Emanuelli, to go to court to request his residency.

“The evaluation of the referral continues its course,” Emanuelli said this week.

The executive director of Prfaa, Carmen Feliciano, for her part, has indicated that they are evaluating the legal implications of Senator Ríos’ request to remove Torres’ salary.

After the video of Torres with forks sticking to his body, the mayor of Bayamón, Ramón Luis Rivera, and the former president of the PNP Leo Diaz asked to review the concept of the delegation of lobbyists for statehood.

Mayor Rivera considered that it may be necessary to legislate for elected officials to lobby for statehood to only receive reimbursement payments financed by donations through the electoral law, a proposal that legislators from the Popular Democratic Party (PPD) have now turned into a project of law.