Elizabeth’s 70 years of reign, never anyone like her – World

The queen of records becomes the first of the British sovereigns to reach the age of 70 on the throne of St. James. Elizabeth II then in world history is about to join a very small group, with her the only woman and alive, of monarchs who wore the crown for more than 7 decades, formed by Louis XIV of France, the Thai king Bhumibol Adulyadej and John II of Liechtenstein.

The anniversary is made even more painful this year by the fact that there is no Prince Consort Philip, who passed away last April, at his side at the Sandringham estate in eastern England.

The Platinum Jubilee for her 70 years as a sovereign will reach its climax in June. The queen, who goes for 96 years in April, arrived at the Norfolk residence after being long in Windsor Castle for a period of rest lasting a few months, also marked by a rare 24-hour hospitalization for unspecified investigations. . You have only carried out light and episodic official commitments, at home. While she had to forfeit a whole series of external appointments, including the highly anticipated participation in the UN international climate conference held in November in Glasgow, Scotland, under the British presidency.

The rest was also motivated to allow her to arrive in the best form at the Jubilee celebrations, which include a busy calendar of events and many initiatives, such as coins and stamps for the historic event. When she received the news that she changed her life, Elizabeth was on an official visit to Kenya: her father, already ill, had died in his sleep while he was in Sandringham. The no longer princess, as has emerged from testimonies and images, had her gaze lost in space while she was on the plane that was to take her back to London and meditated on her ascent to her throne. While the coronation came on June 2, 1953, after a long period of mourning.

Since then she has been, even in the most difficult moments, the guide for the United Kingdom, always able to adapt to the changes that have taken place in its life and in the complex historical and social evolution of a country. But in the 70 years on the throne Elizabeth was above all the one who allowed the best survival of the monarchy in the face of the challenge of modernity and also of the many problems caused by the members of the royal family themselves.

Lastly, the embarrassment and bitterness of the recent repudiation from any official role of his third son Andrea, involved in the Epstein sex scandal in the USA, which also in the coming months will most likely be a cause of great concern for the queen.