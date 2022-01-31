Elkann: “With Vento you can do something special in Turin”

“So you can do something special in Turin”. With these words, the president and CEO of Exor, John Elkann, presented the grounding of Vento (Venture Originator), the startup incubator born with the support of Exor and in partnership with Talent Garden, Ogr Torino and Compagnia di St. Paul. Each year ten teams will be able to bring scalable tech companies to the market that respond to challenges posed by large companies, such as Angelini, Telepass, Reply and UniCredit. An opportunity to create value on the territory and on a national scale, also thanks to the post-pandemic reconstruction phase.

First the presentation of the program, in September. Today, the actual inauguration of the Vento program. After completing a form online on joinvento.com, the best candidates – master’s degree students, researchers, PhD students and young workers – underwent an individual interview and then participated in an intensive five-day boot-camp, to demonstrate their their business potential. Vento, through a precise multilateral coordination program, aims to minimize the failure rate of business ideas and increase the growth potential of new businesses. Now the 30 aspiring entrepreneurs, after having passed a selection process that lasted four months, are starting a path that will see them engaged until June in the development of a business idea. The average age of the pioneers of this first edition of Vento is around 28 years old. Most of them are Italians, although there is no shortage of foreigners, coming from Germany, Austria and the United States to spend the next few months in Turin. The profiles are divided between Biz Wiz (with a more business-oriented background) and Tech Nerd (experts in one or more technologies).

To illustrate the progress of the situation were the representatives of the Partner Companies at the headquarters of Talent Garden Fondazione Agnelli in Turin, in the presence of John Elkann, Davide Dattoli (Founder and Executive Chairman of Talent Garden), as well as, on video, of Massimo Lapucci (General Secretary of the CRT Foundation and CEO of OGR Torino), and Carla Patrizia Ferrari (CFO of Compagnia di San Paolo). For the partner companies of Vento, Pietro Campagna (Global Head Working Capital Solutions in UniCredit), Marco Milan (FinTech Innovation Specialist in Reale Group), Francesco Signoretti (Innovation Senior Advisor of Telepass), Paolo Capitelli (Director Communities of Practices di Reply) and Noam Ohana (Managing Director of Exor Seeds).

Already in September, the number one of Exor had explained the intentions of the new creature aimed at entrepreneurial development. “After a few years of experience in promoting entrepreneurship, Vento is now taking a decisive step forward, focusing on the skills of young people in the tech sector and on collaboration with the most innovative Italian companies”, explained Elkann during the presentation a few months ago. . Adding the spirit that led to the birth of Vento today: “Building large companies has always been Exor’s goal: by supporting this new non-profit initiative we want to help the best entrepreneurs in our country to generate business projects that have the potential to become protagonists of their market “.

The topics covered, and which will be the subject of entrepreneurial analysis, are varied. Making health services more accessible, reducing the environmental impact of coding, exploiting satellite data for new commercial uses, leveraging the inventory of small and medium-sized enterprises to increase access to credit. Other teams, on the other hand, will work on issues such as simplifying residential rentals, digitizing the customer experience for financial services and optimizing the deployment of artificial intelligence algorithms. As Vento points out, “the route will essentially be divided into three phases.

The first phase will be dedicated to investigating the problem and will last about two weeks. The second phase will focus on choosing the best solution and will last about six weeks “. Finally, the last part of the program, which will last about eight weeks, “will be dedicated to implementing the solution and preparing for Investor Day, the day in which each team will be asked to tell about their startup to a group of investors with the ‘goal of raising the first capital on the market ».

Investor Day scheduled for June 13, when the teams will have the opportunity to win a total of € 250,000 in grants made available by the Compagnia di San Paolo to accelerate the growth of new products or services on the market.

“After many months of distancing, interacting in person, every day, until June will be an important factor: I have full confidence that the work of the 30 guys selected by Vento will be able to positively surprise us”, explained Elkann. The goal is threefold. On the one hand, to train a new generation of entrepreneurs, with solid fundamentals and ready to take on business risks with full knowledge of the facts. On the other hand, to attract investments, both domestic and international, such as to guarantee a constant flow of resources to keep the country’s level of development high. On the other hand, pushing the accelerator on innovation. In other words, creating the conditions for a small Silicon Valley.