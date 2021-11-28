Elkann’s gesture during Juve-Atalanta was not overlooked

With Juventus in chaos on and off the pitch, John Elkann wanted to make the family feel close to his cousin Andrea Agnelli.

At the center of the investigations of an investigation that wants to deepen the concreteness of the numerous capital gains made in recent years in the market, in crisis in the league after a 4th place caught by the hair and today 11 points away (with an extra race ) from that peak that it has been accustomed to frequent for almost a decade, the Juventus today he is experiencing a moment of great difficulty.

According to reports from Tuttosport, the president Andrea Agnelli he is still trying to keep the bar straight. And before yesterday’s match againstAtalanta at the Stadium he would have personally reassured the team. A speech that would have served to better face the Goddess, however, who left the field of the Bianconeri with 3 points at the end of a certainly not spectacular match.

In all this chaotic situation, the gesture of John Elkann. His presence in the stands of the Stadium, right next to his cousin Andrea, would represent the closeness of the family to the Juventus president and to the club today more than ever in chaos. A strong signal.

The ongoing investigation can do nothing but disturb the environment-Juve, already in difficulty after the failed revolutions with Sarri And Pirlo, the abrupt farewell of Christian Ronaldo and a nightmare start to the season. It remains to be seen how much reassurance will be enough to get out of such a difficult situation. Judging from what we saw on the pitch yesterday against Atalanta, a recovery risks not being so obvious.