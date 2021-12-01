Elkann’s words that make Andrea Agnelli tremble

Latest football news Naples – Today’s edition of Corriere della Sera reports the words of John Elkann, president of Exor and therefore the first shareholder of Juve in relation to the investigation underway in Turin on the allegedly inflated balance sheets of the club for the mechanism of capital gains on the disposals of players.

“The company is collaborating with investigators and is confident that it will be able to shed light on all the disputed aspects,” Elkann said yesterday during the Investor Day of the holding that owns Stellantis and Ferrari among other things. “As far as Exor and me are concerned, I am confident in the work of the Italian judiciary.” «Juventus – he added – has a new board, a new managing director, a new sporting director, a new coach who, together with the vice president and the president, are dealing with problems on and off the pitch. On the other hand, in a path that you have as a society, there are moments of difficulty and what is important is to face them. And this is what is happening in Juventus. In facing the difficulties we are strengthened ».

He did not pronounce names but only roles. In short – is the subtext, also confirmed in well-informed circles in Turin – first comes the company, then the people, whether or not they are cousins, as is the president Andrea Agnelli. Juve has existed for over 120 years and will continue; managers and presidents are fungible. But this is not the time to change, it is the interpretation that is given of the bare words – it is his style – of Elkann: the investigation takes its course, let’s see where it will lead; then you will see what decisions to make.