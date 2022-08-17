Ella Balinska, the protagonist of the Resident Evil series, surprises with her favorite and most hated video games

Ella Balinskaone of the protagonists of the new series resident Evil of Netflix -and who also stars in the next video game forspoken of Square Enix-, has shared his tastes in the field of video games, talking about his favorite titles and the ones he has a love-hate relationship with. This has been shared by Netflix through its official channels through a pleasant chat with the British actress.

Ella Balinska, a gamer manual

Thus, the actress who gives life to the adult version of the Albert Wesker’s daughter in Netflix fiction -in addition to being one of the three protagonists of the reboot of Charlie’s Angels of 2019 with Kristen Stewart and Naomi Scott-, has shared with fans his tastes as gamer through an interview with Netflix Geeked. And when he has to talk about his favorite game, he is clear: Earthworm Jim.

And it is that despite the fact that such an iconic title of the 16-bit era was released two years before the birth of the actress, Balinska assures that it is her favorite. Although she also states that her favorite genres are FPS and the struggle; yes, he admits that it is quite difficult to play Call of Duty coming from Fortnite.

And what about the Resident Evil games? She is clear: Resident Evil 2 It is the best installment of the saga of capcom, definitely. Although the best comes when you have to justify why Baba is You It’s his most hated game but one that he can’t stop playing: “It’s the worst game and the best game, because I’ve wasted a lot of my life playing it,” he acknowledges, not without mentioning its puzzles and its hypnotic soundtrack.

we will see again Ella Balinska in forspokenthe new of Square Enix scheduled for January 2023; And maybe in a hypothetical second season of Resident Evil on Netflix?

Source | Netflix Geeked