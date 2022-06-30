ELLE FANNING – AMBASSADOR OF FAME, THE NEW WOMEN’S FRAGRANCE BY PACO RABANNE

PARIS, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Paco Rabanne is delighted to introduce Elle Fanning as an ambassador for her new women’s fragrance, FAME.

Naughty. Sensual. Empowered. Irresistibly Parisian. She is an icon, a star. She is FAME, the new and coveted women’s fragrance by Paco Rabanne. A future classic, this 90% naturally derived fragrance blends ethereal jasmine, succulent mango and addictive incense. Her extraordinarily desirable bottle replicates the firm’s iconic chainmail dress. The quintessence of avant-garde luxury.

To embody the FAME fragrance, Paco Rabanne has turned to the American film and television star Elle Fanning.

Fanning, one of the most exciting young actresses of her generation, has revealed her multifaceted character in films such as The Neon Demon (2016), by Nicolas Winding Refn, the seduction (2017), from sophia coppolaeither reaching your dream (2018), from Max Minghella. Already an experienced actress at the age of 21, Fanning became the youngest jury member in the history of the Festival of Cannes. Most recently, she has starred in the Hulu drama miniseries The Girl from Plainville and the Globe-nominated series Prayed The Greatwhere she plays one of the most powerful women in history: Empress Catherine II.

Elle Fanninga true icon for today’s young, connected and ultra-creative, joins Paco Rabanne’s glamorous cast of muses, including jane fonda What Barbarella, Audrey Hepburn in two on the road, brigitte bardot in sparkling chain mail, or Françoise Hardy in a minidress made of diamond-encrusted gold plates… A glittering legacy of avant-garde icons that the mischievous and sensual star perfectly evokes for Paco Rabanne.

« I am delighted to be an ambassador for such an emblematic brand as Paco Rabanne. I was completely captivated by the concept and felt like it was a perfect fit and really reflected my personality. Being part of this new chapter was an immediate yes », points out Elle Fanning.

« Multifaceted and extraordinarily talented, Elle Fanning could not be a better choice as the face of FAME », adds the vice president of Paco Rabanne, Jérôme Leloup. «She embodies the very essence of Paco Rabanne’s ultra-modern femininity and we are very happy that she is the ambassador of our new fragrance.”

FAME Eau de Parfum will be available from July 1, 2022 at pacorabanne.com and at all the firm’s points of sale in September 2022.

Contact: contact@pacorabanne.com