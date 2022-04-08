Elle Fanning and her masterful way of wearing the tailor

Entertainment

the protagonist of the Serie The Great and sister of the also actress Dakota Fanninglately bet on the outfits masculine who knows how to sophisticate very well and defend like no one else on the red carpet. If in the past SAG awards I reneged on the dress and opted for a impeccable Gucci outfitwith a vest and wide pants, in one of his last photos shared on his social networks he has done it with a tailor from The Row.

With a masculine cut – the long jacket is somewhat fitted and the trousers are slightly flared – the navy blue suit signed by the Olsen sistersthe actress has put it with a blue shirt buttoned up and her blonde hair loose.

Elle Fanning with tailor from The Row.

Elle Fanning with tailor from The Row.@ellefanning

It is not the first time that the actress has opted for the tailor, proving that it is a basic and successful piece of her wardrobe.

Elle Fanning and her love for the tailor

Elle Fanning in dusty pink suit.

Elle Fanning in dusty pink suit.

in tone dusty pink with pants above the ankle, double-breasted jacket and printed shirt.

Elle Fanning at the airport in ecru suits.

Elle Fanning at the airport in ecru suits.Getty Images

flawless with ecru tailor with blue shirt open and Gucci sandals at the airport just landed.

Elle Fanning with tailored skirt pants

Elle Fanning with tailor skirt red pants.Getty Images

all red with tailor with pants skirtMatching shirt and tie. With honors.

