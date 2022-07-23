Entertainment

Elle Fanning, Anne Hathaway and more are fans of the Gucci Blondie bag

Photo of James James36 mins ago
0 27 1 minute read

Archival styles from the 1970s, the Gucci Blondie bag demonstrates its versatility and shape, as seen on the arms of these celebrities.

Now that we’re in the middle of summer, some of celeb’s favorite trends have begun to emerge. Sunglasses and gas station jacks (that’s denim shorts, Gigi Hadid loves them) have been gaining traction, but the bag of the moment is decidedly more understated. Stars like Anne Hathaway, Elle Fanning and Jodie Turner-Smith have all been seen with a relaunched bag: the Gucci Blondie, which is based on an archive style from the 1970s.

Gucci’s new take on the Blondie shoulder bag debuted at the brand’s Love Parade fashion show in Los Angeles in November. The sleek style, which features an interlocking G detail, dates back to 1971, but the modern version now spans a variety of sizes, including the classic silhouette, a mini bag shape, and even a statement fanny pack. It’s available in monogrammed leather, suede and canvas, and is finished with sporty nylon straps for day or more dainty chain straps for evening. Prices start at €2,400.

Jodie Turner-Smith
Elle Fanning
Anne Hathaway
Gucci Blondie mini bag
Gucci Blondie mini bag
Gucci Blondie mini bag

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James36 mins ago
0 27 1 minute read

Related Articles

Stranger Things: the Harry Potter actress who conquered Jamie Campbell, the actor who plays Vecna ​​in the Netflix series, how did they meet? | Hollywood actors | United States Celebs | Netflix series | nnda nnlt | FAME

3 mins ago

Not Okay: Disney+ Original Movie Starring Zoey Deutch

14 mins ago

Drake signs $400 million deal with Universal Music

14 mins ago

Ana de Armas: “it is important to put women in action movies in the light of rude women”

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button