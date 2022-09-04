Elle Fanning becomes ambassador of the new women’s fragrance by Paco Rabanne

Naughty. Sensual. Empowered. Irresistibly Parisian. She is an icon, a star. It is Fame, the new and coveted women’s fragrance by Paco Rabanne. A future classic, this 90% naturally derived fragrance blends ethereal jasmine, succulent mango and addictive incense. Its extraordinarily desirable bottle replicates the firm’s iconic chainmail dress. The quintessence of avant-garde luxury.

To embody the fragrance, the designer has turned to film and television star Elle Fanning (24). The American, one of the most interesting young actresses of her generation, has revealed her multifaceted character in films such as The Neon Demon (2016), by Nicolas Winding Refn, the seduction (2017), by Sofia Coppola, or reaching your dream (2018), by Max Minghella.

Already an experienced actress despite her age, Fanning became the youngest member of the jury in the history of the Cannes Film Festival. Most recently, she has starred in the Hulu drama miniseries The Girl from Plainville and the Golden Globe-nominated series The Greatwhere she plays one of the most powerful women in history: Empress Catherine II.

[Vuelve ‘The Great’, la estupenda comedia real que escandalizaría hasta al más republicano]

Courtesy of Paco Rabanne.



Elle Fanning, a true icon for today’s connected and ultra-creative young women, joins Paco Rabanne’s glamorous cast of muses, including jane fonda (84) as Barbarella, Audrey Hepburn in two on the road, brigitte bardot (87) in shining mail, or Francoise Hardy (78) in a mini dress made of gold plates encrusted with diamonds… A brilliant legacy of avant-garde icons that the mischievous and sensual star perfectly evokes for the brand.

“I am delighted to be an ambassador for such an iconic brand as Paco Rabanne. I was completely captivated by the concept and felt like it was a perfect fit and really reflected my personality. Being part of this new chapter was an immediate yes,” confesses Elle.

“Multi-talented and extraordinarily talented, Elle Fanning couldn’t be a better choice as the face of Fame,” said Paco Rabanne Vice President, Jerome Leloup. “She embodies the very essence of Paco Rabanne’s ultra-modern femininity and we are very happy that she is the ambassador of our new fragrance,” she adds.

On sale at pacorabanne.com from July 1, Fame Eau de Parfum is available at all the brand’s points of sale in September 2022.

The actress in a file image.

gtres

