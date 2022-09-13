Elle Fanning celebrates the legendary style of Paco Rabanne (and becomes the muse of his new perfume)

New season, new items of desire. To our wish list autumnal has joined FAMEthe new perfume by Paco Rabanne that will give a lot to talk about this season. It is not for less, since the firm combines with this new release the figure of the legendary designer –even incorporating some of the most disruptive elements created by Rabanne– with a true icon for today’s young people, actress Elle Fanning as the muse of this new fragrance. Designer and brand have been, since their beginnings in the 60s, an indisputable reference for groundbreaking creations, innovation and the spirit of change, a spirit that is still alive today, and that is also transferred to its line of perfumery, A must for all fashion lovers.

“I am delighted to be an ambassador for such an emblematic brand as Paco Rabanne. I was completely captivated by the concept and felt like it was a perfect fit and reflected my personality. Being part of this new chapter was an immediate yes”, says the actress, who thus joins a long list of celebrities who have been muses of the firm such as Jane Fonda, Audrey Hepburn, Brigitte Bardot or Françoise Hardy.

If we had to describe the smell of this fragrance in one word, it would be femininity. But also, FAME It gives off sensuality, elegance, joy and avant-garde. Words that would also serve to make a faithful personal portrait of Elle Fanning.