Elle Fanning Demonstrates How To Look Sophisticated And Youthful In A Simple Outfit

american actress Elle Fanning just celebrated his birthday number 24 and he did it with elegance and style, showing his side feminine and sophisticated with some photographs that he published a few days ago in which you saw poise and delicacy a simple blue suit.

The talented and successful young woman, younger sister of the also actress Dakota Fanning, She has always been distinguished by her avant-garde and modern style, which we cannot deny, especially when we see her in outfits like this one, elegant, simple, but very feminine and jovial, as she combines and dresses it, with freshness and delicacy.

Elle Fanning is opting for a monochrome outfit in blue, with a long suit jacket in a navy blue tone, which combines with a fully buttoned shirt, in a light blue tone, and formal shoes also in dark blue. She wears her hair parted down the middle and naturally wavy, some small earrings and a pair of rings.

Letting her beauty and bearing shine through, she adds no more accessories or colours, textures or patterns, and wears a equally simple makeupwith a very faint pink gloss and blush, to show off the natural freshness and shine typical of the actress.

Size is definitely everything and the look also evokes glamorous old Hollywoodsomething that we can notice with the cut of the jacket and the way Elle Fanning dresses it, buttoning in the middle part, at the height of her waist, so that it fits better and shape to your silhouette.

His most recent projects

The charming and versatile actress is currently promoting her most recent work, the miniseries of Hulu titled ‘The Girl from Plainville’dramatization of a real case in which a young woman (Michelle Carter), was accused of involuntary manslaughter for the suicide of her boyfriend (Conrad Roy).

Likewise, we recently saw Elle Fanning on the red carpet of the Screen Actors Guild Awardswhere she was nominated for her role in ‘Catherine the Great‘, Russian empress in the 18th century, who plays in the series ‘The Great‘.

At the moment, the actress is also working on a project with her sister, Dakota Fanning, with a film that they will co-star in, ‘The Nightingale‘, directed by the also actress and director, Melanie Laurent.