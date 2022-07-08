Elle Fanning explains her role in this true crime milestone

What were most of us doing when we were nine years old? Unremarkable. Elle Fanningon the other hand, was shooting ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’ under the orders of David Fincher. And it must have been a mature job, if we take into account that shortly after they had her sophia coppola (‘Somewhere’, ‘The Seduction’) and his father Francis (‘twixt’) or JJ Abrams (‘Super 8’). He had not reached the age of majority and was already immersing himself in the underworlds of Nicolas Winding Refn with ‘The neon demon’.

At 24 years old, Fanning still follows her best instincts, her desire to experiment and challenge herself. With the exuberant Catalina La Grande from ‘The Great’, she surprised those who considered her restraint to be her best card. And in the new landmark of the ‘true crime’ ‘The girl from Plainville’ (Starzplay, from Sunday, the 10th), the actress alternates with precocious wisdom between a magnetic opacity and a voluntarily artificial extroversion.

The miniseries is a reconstruction (free, with flights of fantasy) of the case of Michelle Carter, the young woman who in 2017 was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for encouraging her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III (Colton Ryan), to commit suicide through text messages. text. Their creators, Liz Hannah (‘Mindhunter’) and Patrick Macmanus (‘Homecoming’), do not seek a clear moral judgment, but the exploration of Carter’s complicated humanity and the circumstances that led to Conrad’s death. “We wanted to approach the story with an unprejudiced approach,” Fanning tells us via video call. “There are a lot of stories out there about Carter with a limited point of view. We found it more interesting to explore all the sides.”

By her own admission, Fanning had stuck with the easy headline (“pretty blonde girl manipulates boyfriend to death”) until Jesse Barron’s ‘Esquire’ article on which the series is based belatedly fell into her hands. “The role of phones and social media hasn’t been talked about too much. How technology can create a false intimacy and influence relationships in today’s youth. In the series, we also try to destigmatize mental illness and explore in deep mourning. Who best represents it is Chloe Sevigny as Conrad’s mother.

From light to nuanced darkness

I ask Fanning if she usually chooses a role in reaction to the previous one. Because there is an ocean of difference between his easy-to-read Catalina and mystifying Michelle. “Partly that’s why I like acting,” he explains, “because I can jump between such different characters. It was only two weeks between the time I finished shooting the second season of ‘The Great’ and we started with ‘The girl from Plainville’; the jump was vertigo. In that sense, I consider myself lucky to have so much creative freedom. It’s something I want to keep. If I lost that, I would have a terrible time.”

Already in the first chapter, in its denouement, Fanning offers the best scene of her career. The most complex and disturbing. Carter rehearses mourning by recreating a fictional mourning scene that, basically, is based on real mourning: Rachel’s speech (read Michele) about Finn’s death (the late Cory MonteithMichele’s ex-boyfriend) in ‘glee’, without forgetting the interpretation of ‘Make you feel my love’. Disturbing scene that invites you to wonder about Carter’s motivations. “It was a challenging day. I think I watched that clip of Michele… I couldn’t even tell you how many times. I had a notepad where I wrote down every one of her gestures – if she closed her eyes, if she put her hand on her chest– and what she said at each moment. It is a crucial scene to understand Michelle, or our Michelle: she idolizes that young adult world and sees herself as the star of her own series. Michelle may be in mourning, but she is also, to at the same time, interpreting mourning”.

luxury lineup

The first and third chapters of ‘The girl from Plainville’ are directed by Lisa Cholodenko, a benchmark of indie cinema to which we also owe series of the depth of ‘Olive Kitteridge’ and ‘Believe me’. “She is an expert in the human experience,” says the actress. “She is very focused on emotions and wanted to delve into them with the whole team. She was the one who set the visual standards for the series. She brought the director of photography with her Frederick Elmes [hombre de confianza de David Lynch o Jim Jarmusch], with which he designed a characteristic look for each timeline. Lisa was essential.”