Elle Fanning exudes elegance in a crinkled black dress with puffed sleeves – New Woman

american actress Elle Fanningwithout a doubt, has it all: she is the owner of a great acting talent, an innate charisma in front of the cameras and a exquisite sense of fashion.

Whether it’s on the red carpet, a special event, or a leisurely stroll with your older sister, Dakota Fanningthe star always dazzles with its elegant constructions stylistic.

He did so on the morning of Wednesday, March 30, when attending The Late Show with Stephen Colbert looking sensational in a all black look with which he left no one indifferent.

Elle Fanning is the epitome of elegance in a dramatic black dress

According to Daily Mailthe star was caught wasting sophistication on his arrival at the theater Ed Sullivan on New York to record your participation in the talk show.

While greeting her fans in front of the amphitheater in Manhattan, the artist became the center of attention in a glamorous black ruched dress by Carolina Herrera.

The midi design, from the fall-winter 2022 collection, was fitted to her silhouette and featured a plunging sweetheart neckline, dramatic shirred puff sleeves and a front slit.

Under the guidance of her stylist, Samantha McMillen, the 23-year-old actress elevated her stupendous little black dress to promote The Girl from Plainville with stilettos black by Stuart Weitzman.

Also, as for the accessories, the famous 1.75 m showed that simplicity is the joy when adding only stylish black sunglasses and jewelry pieces by Anita Ko.

Finally, the histrionics finished off with a beauty look to the glamor of old Hollywood with her blonde hair combed in waves to the side and minimalist makeup that enhanced her beauty.

In this way, with this outfits retro, Elle Fanning not only reaffirmed as style Icon, He also recalled the infallibility of a black dress to be the most chic in every occasion.