Elle Fanning follows in the footsteps of Zendaya and makes us fall in love with a spectacular multicolored vintage suit

Both inside and outside of fiction, Elle Fanning’s wardrobe is a real fantasy that every fashion lover would like to have. Every time she appears at a high-profile event, she demonstrates her impeccable sense of taste with totally unexpected choices, like the viral gold dress of Oscar de la Renta which he wore at the Critics Choice Awards gala. This week bet on this again romantic and aristocratic aesthetic that so much strengthens his impeccable personal style for the presentation of his new series The Girl From Plainville from the Hulu platform in California.

– Which character from ‘Gossip Girl’ does the wardrobe in Elle Fanning’s new series remind you of?

It seems that the twenty-something has followed in the footsteps of Zendaya opting for almost impossible to get archival pieces, either because they are exhibited in museums around the world or because they belong to private collections. But under the magical baton of his trusted stylist, Samantha McMillenhas managed to dazzle in the photo call like a true fairy tale princess dressed in an impressive multicolored strapless dress. If the protagonist of Spiderman conquered us with his fifties balmain suit, now the one who shared the poster with Angelina Jolie does it with a Givenchy.

– A special pink outfit is all you’ll need this spring, word of Zendaya

Elle Fanning’s eighties outfit

It is a look that follows the colorful and bright trail of the wonderful eighties and belongs to the 1987 Haute Couture spring-summer collection Presented at Paris Fashion Week. A horizontal stripes design in different shades -green, blue, red, white…- composed of a tight sleeveless bodice and a voluminous skirt created by the legendary French dressmaker Hubert deGivenchy. Currently this dress is part of the private line of the famous collector Cherie Balchwho has also lent other vintage outfits to great movie and fashion stars.

– We know who was inspired by Elle Fanning and Oscar de la Renta to create their viral gold dress

Elle has combined it with a very flattering and summer makeup with rosy cheekbones by Erin Ayanian Monroe and a center parted ballerina bun by celebrated Hollywood colorist Jenda. As for accessories, she has opted for some classic Christian Louboutin Gold Cuffed Sandalsa vintage-inspired bracelet and XL ring with branded stones Beladora Jewelry and a delicate yellow clutch with bead appliqués reminiscent of those worn by the protagonists of the popular Netflix series, The Bridgertons.