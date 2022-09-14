Elle Fanning gave Barbiecore a luxurious touch for the 2022 Emmys

ROBYN BECK/Getty Images

Her style has always leaned towards the hyper-feminine; on the cannes red carpet, last spring, she became a fairy-tale princess. I guess her work as Aurora in the Maleficent movies inspired her.

Fanning is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, and in July she posted on Instagram how much this award meant to her.

‘I can’t put into words what it means to me The Great. Being recognized for playing Catherine, a character that has marked me personally in many ways, is a moment I will never forget,’ she wrote under a photo in which she appears chatting between takes with her co-star. Nicholas Hoult, who is also nominated: ‘We’re on the set of Season 3 right now and my comedy partner, Nicholas Hoult, broke the news to me with the crew and my castmates by my side. I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way!…HUZZAH! Thank you to the television academy for this incredible honour.’

Elle Fanning faces stiff competition in the form of Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson, Jean Smart dand hacks, Kaley Cuoco by The Flight Attendant, Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Issa Rae for the final season of Insecure. Frankly, all of these women are great.

