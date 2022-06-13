Elle Fanning gives style chair in a summery white dress by Chloé

american actress Elle Fanning always delights us with very sophisticated, delicate and feminine outfits that have also made her a great fashion icon, since she combines avant-garde style with elegance and poise that fits her wardrobe and shows off her sweet beauty.

At a recent event we saw her shine with everything glamor in a very chic outfitalso ideal for the season since it leans towards the touch minimalist, monochrome and simple, but that stands out for being a very cool garment due to its colour, cut and design, very appropriate for spring Summer.

It’s about a Chloé brand white shirt dress, long almost to the ankles, with dutch that go from the shoulders to the front, baggy sleeves with cut out in leaf style pattern and a belt slim fit that fits perfectly and makes her look spectacular as it stylizes her figure.

Combine with some high brown sandalswears her hair loose with a side parting, a flirty touch, and keeps it simple elegant and sophisticated with jewelry to a minimum, only gold bracelets and bangles.

Finally, her makeup is very fresh and jovial, in light tones both to be in tune with the times, and to give a cheerfulness to his face, which at his age, 24, does not need to overload with beauty products, but let it look more natural. She wears peach eyeshadow, light pink blush and pink lips.

It looks really divine, fashionable and very stylish. The perfect outfit for the season and that the actress looks really magnificent, one of those outfits that we would undoubtedly take inspiration from if we were looking for a casual but elegant imagesuch as for a date, party or event, even for work.

In another recent public appearance, curiously, Elle Fanning went for the opposite color, black, also looking sophisticated and glamorousalthough more formal. She wears a very pompous outfit consisting of high-waisted wide-leg tailored trousers complete with a button up shirt black.

A belt with buckle gold and square-toed closed shoes give her the final touch, in addition to her loose hair; her looking like this very glamorous and with a great presence, but a charm also very distinguished that characterizes it so much.