Elle Fanning: “I have an opinion and I’m not afraid to share it”￼￼

The actress and producer on the second season ofThe Great and how it is taking over in your industry.

If you want to make Elle Fanning happy, tell her how good her English accent is. “Oh really?” she smiles at me. “I love it thanks. It is the best compliment when people who have seen The Great They don’t think I’m American. I say: ‘Yes, we have achieved it’”.

Your intonation in English is in excellent shape for the second season of The Great, which premiered on Starzplay a week ago. Billing itself as an “occasionally true” retelling of the Catherine the Great story, the comedy-drama series was a huge success in its first season, garnering multiple awards and nominations, including a Golden Globe nomination for Fanning. While the second season has long since premiered in the US (and just earned it another Emmy nomination), the European release, Fanning explains, is perhaps more significant. “We shoot in this little studio in East London and all of our crew and most of the cast are English, so I feel like ultimately we are a British show.”

“Honestly, the set is probably even more fun than you think,” he continues. “We have simply become one big family; I really love them with all my heart. And then when you add the humor of the show, it’s inevitable that you’ll be laughing non-stop. Wait until you see the blooper roll.” “The second season was, if anything, even more fun to shoot, she says. “A lot of it was filmed during lockdown, so the only socializing we had was when we were on set and you inevitably get a lot closer to everyone,” she says. “The party scenes were the best, because it was the only time none of us got to go to a party that year!” His accent, it is assumed, is not the only thing he has perfected filming this show.

Your work in The Great is, in some ways, the most impressive yet. The show walks the masterfully executed line between comedy and drama that its creator, Australian playwright Tony McNamara, brought to the Oscar-laden 2018 film, The Favorite. His astute handling of the story pulls the material out of the predictable dramatic rhythms of the period and injects witty irreverence in their place. Catherine (played by Fanning) is a thoroughly enjoyable blend of bloodthirsty naiveté, ambition, and deadpan comedic chops, versus the equally hilarious delivery of her on-screen husband, played by Nicholas Hoult.

The opportunity to play the iconic Catherine the Great, albeit in a highly stylized version, was another must-see attraction for Fanning. “I don’t take lightly how special it is to have a character like this appear, especially at my age.”admit. “She’s so rich and so complicated and not just in the standard ‘strong female character’ tone. Yes, she has to develop her strength, but she makes mistakes, she’s messy and she’s not always right.”.