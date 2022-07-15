Elle Fanning: ‘I’m still on Instagram all the time, comparing myself to other girls’

It feels fitting that, at the age of 24, Elle Fanning recently marked two decades in the acting business by playing one of history’s great, expectation-defying survivors: Catherine the Great. Like her older sister, Dakota, who is now 28, though she started acting relatively late (she was seven), Fanning has defied the stereotypical trajectory of a precociously talented child actor to turn her into a cautionary tale. . In the conversation, she comes across as grounded, self-deprecating, and transparently still excited about her chosen career path. One could even say that she seems… normal?

“That’s what you think,” he laughs. “I owe it to my family, really, we are very close. My mother or grandmother used to accompany me on set when I was underage and my sister was a role model and partner, so we have always been able to talk to each other about the industry. Being with Angelina Jolie or whoever, I understand that’s not necessarily normal.”

He acted alongside Jolie in Pernicious, playing a virtuous princess for Jolie’s evil fairy. “But at the same time, I went to a regular school when I was nine years old, I went to parties and proms, I played volleyball and I had the whole high school experience,” Fanning says, adding, “When I got home, I was still I had to make my bed.

Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult in The Great (Photo: Charlie Gray/Hulu)

As a three-year-old when her family moved to Los Angeles from Georgia to support her sister’s burgeoning career, Fanning made her screen debut playing a younger Dakota in the mellow but well-intentioned I’m Sam. At age four, she took on a role intended for twins (producers believed it was too demanding for a boy) and starred opposite Jeff Bridges and Kim Basinger in the John Irving adaptation. the door in the flat.

A first Emmy nomination came at eight (for a guest spot on House), and at the age of nine she was cheated on by Avril Lavigne on saturday night live. A Bafta nomination for Science Fiction Thriller Super 8 followed four years later, and by the time she became the youngest person to serve on a Cannes jury in 2019, she had worked with David Fincher and Mike Mills, Woody Allen and Sally Potter, Reed Morano and Alejandro González Iñárritu.

This kind of sustained success doesn’t come by accident, and there’s a discernible steel beneath his cheery demeanor. She had to make sacrifices: Her prom date flew to Cannes to recreate the red carpet experience when promotional duties prevented her from attending, but there was never anything else she wanted to do, she says, despite her family’s efforts. .

“My family are all athletes. My sister and I were supposed to play tennis, that’s what my mom did. My dad played professional baseball, my grandfather was a quarterback in the NFL, and my aunt was a reporter for ESPN. My sister started young in tennis and she hated it because we are very fair, we get hot and burn out very quickly, so it was not the sport for us, although I approach the scenes like an athlete in a race, using those nerves and adrenaline . .”

Fanning at this year’s Cannes film festival (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Apparently, acting was her destiny. “I spoke to a psychic recently on the phone, using a different name so she wouldn’t know who I was. She was like, ‘Are you an actor? That’s what you have to be. I’m glad I’m fulfilling my destiny.”

A psychic? She laughs out loud. “Isn’t she crazy? I did it for fun, but a lot of what they said has come true in some way. I’m not much into astrology, although I know I’m Aries, which is me in a nutshell: headstrong, passionate, outgoing, laughs a lot, but has a tough, angry streak.”

It’s a temperament that’s not, perhaps, a million miles away from Catherine (a Taurus, for the record) on Channel 4’s. The great, for which Fanning was nominated for an Emmy this week. Last seen throwing a punch at her husband Peter III (Nicolas Hoult, also an Emmy nominee), the soon-to-be Empress of Russia begins the second series of this wickedly funny show, set four months later, pregnant with their son Paul. Her lover Leo has disappeared and the palace remains gridlocked, with Peter’s forces housed in one wing and Catherine’s in the other.

Given their personalities, him a smug and goofy boy child, she much smarter and more enlightened, and the march of history, Catherine is now ready to take on the mantle for which she will be famous and feared.

“Catherine was a naive, overly romantic young woman who is thrust into this world,” Fanning recalls of her initial impressions. “She finds her voice and falls in love with the country and the people with her. The first season was about trying to get power. The second season asks the question: now that you have power, what are you going to do with it?

“I love how messy and complicated it is. She is not always the bravest. She doesn’t always know best. She has all these great ideas, but will she really be able to implement them?

The great it allows Fanning to display her formidable variety: slapstick and lewd humor (“I look at you and dry as sand,” Catherine tells Peter), courtly manoeuvres, and moments of deep emotional trauma. Fanning has grown up as well. “I joined very soon as a producer. I’ve learned a lot from Catherine about owning my opinions and not being afraid to speak up in certain rooms. I remember all my characters, but this one really stands out.”

Despite the gleefully ahistorical approach (“We pride ourselves on not being historically accurate”) and anachronistic language, it’s easy to find chilling parallels in a series whose protagonist pleads, “People are dying. Russia is paralyzed”, while an aide proposes a politically expedient invasion of Poland. “Obviously nothing had happened when we shot the second season,” says Fanning. “But it’s strange how history repeats itself. Even in the first season, we had an episode about the smallpox vaccine, written and shot before the pandemic. I wonder what Tony will write this year…”

The actress at Gucci Cosmogonie – Castel Del Monte in Italy in May (Photo: Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images for Gucci)

Meanwhile, Fanning has her ever-expanding portfolio career to occupy her. Last year he narrated his first podcast, One click, which addressed the dangers of diet culture. “Social media is even more important now than it was then,” she says. “The comparative nature of it, the effort to meet certain beauty standards… I’m still on Instagram all the time, looking at all these pictures of other girls and comparing myself. Many of these images are faked, manipulated, or highly curated, so you can explore this rabbit hole of unattainable beauty, trending body shapes, what’s in and out of style.

“That constant comparison can be very damaging to young people and their mental health.”

He also teamed up with Dakota to launch Lewellen Pictures, a production company named after his late dog. As they wait for the perfect project to bring them together on screen for the first time, it represents a natural progression of the relationship.

“There are home videos of us creating intricate and elaborate sets and dressing up. We didn’t mind people looking at us; it was for us and what we liked to do when we were young”, says Elle.

“Now we talk about the same things, we just don’t fight as much about clothes. Dakota is very observant, she has a photographic memory and she did amazing in school. She’s very book-savvy, logical, and smart… I’m a little more ‘wooo’ and over the moon, but she can play that for me.”

His mentor, Sofia Coppola, has also been instrumental in supporting his ambitions. Fanning’s breakout role came in Coppola. In some place, in which she played the sweet daughter who redeems Stephen Dorff’s failed actor. It was years after the director had endured appalling critical opprobrium after being forced to star in her father’s film. The Godfather Part III. The lessons he learned there he passed on to Fanning, first in In some place and later on the cheated.

“Both movies were really formative experiences,” says Fanning. “In some place Y Super 8 They were where people started recognizing me for myself instead of asking me if I was Dakota. Seeing a woman in charge on a set of that scale was really special to me, it was a very warm set. She has a very soft voice, but she is able to convey her point of view. the cheated It was the first set I did without my mother, like my college experience. kirsten [Dunst, co-star] and I would have sleepovers.”

With his recent starring role in the Hulu true crime miniseries The Plainville Girl drawing applause – she plays a woman jailed for persuading her boyfriend to take his own life – Fanning is preparing for the third season of The great as you ponder the obvious gap in your CV. “Much of the cast in The great It’s from the theater, and I didn’t even do plays at school. I look at them in amazement. I would like to have that theater backbone, but I know it takes a long time.”

With Catherine’s reign spanning 34 years, I suggest that time may be short. “Oh God, you’re right,” she says delightedly. “I’m going to be doing this forever.”