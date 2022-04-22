Elle Fanning is an example of elegance in a metallic vest and skirt outfit

The actress Elle Fanning her style continues to evolve, characterized by elegance and sophistication, as we see in her most recent outfit, which she shared in her social media: an metallic and shiny outfit, simple but glamorous.

the protagonist of The Neon Demon, Maleficent Y Mary Shelley shows off her figure with all femininity and bearing in this set that consists of a calf-length skirt and classic button-up vest. Combine with sandal shoes, long earrings and nothing more than accessories.

You can read: Paris Hilton as a goddess with her style full of glitter and translucent fabrics at Coachella

Let her natural beauty shine through with her hair pulled back, parted in the middle, in a bun, a somewhat disheveled bun, to keep the look jovial and fresh, also perfect for spring, and a peach makeup in blush and lips, and light gold in eyeshadow.

Incredibly beautiful and a total example of elegance, fans of this actress from 24 years they wrote in their comments that she looked fabulous, naturally beautiful but also dazzling with this avant-garde outfit.

The lovely little sister of Dakota Fanning wore this gorgeous look on the late-night variety show on james corden. She, for her part, is promoting her most recent project, the miniseries of Hulu, The Girl from Plainville.

The program, which has earned him applause for his performance, focuses on Michelle Carter, her character, a young woman accused, and eventually found guilty, of involuntary manslaughter for the suicide of her boyfriend Conrad Roy. A also true story that shook the world in 2014.

In this way, the charismatic and talented Elle Fanning continues to triumph in the medium, after an incredible career that began as a child, appearing in films such as Babel, Super 8 Y We Bought a Zoo.

After having released in 2019 the sequel to Maleficent, entitled Maleficent: Mistress of Evilthe young woman scored a great success with her leading role in the series The Greatalso from Hulu, in which he takes on the role of Catherine the Greatimportant Russian empress, work for which she has also won several awards.