Elle Fanning is the go girl you need to copy

One actress to keep track of on the big and small screen, but also on the red carpet, is Elle Fanning. The young woman began to become known for being the little sister of another talented and stylish actress, Dakota Fanning, but today she is the one who shines on her own, managing to choose projects that range from independent to big movies with millionaire financing.

This is how we have seen her in auteur films such as Somewhere and Super 8 but also in Hollywood films such as The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Maleficent, Disney’s live-action film where she plays Princess Aurora and shares the bill with Angelina Jolie. Currently, she triumphs on the small screen thanks to The Great, a Hulu series where she plays Queen Catherine the Great in a satirical and crazier version.

Elle, only 23 years old, already has a rich career in interesting roles but beyond her passion as an actress, her love for fashion is also worth watching. The actress has a spectacular way of dressing, choosing elegance and the odd style out of the ordinary.

In some recent outings she has shone with two very different midi dresses. First the actress has transformed into a golden Hollywood diva wearing a flattering black dress for her appearance on Stephen Colbert’s late show. It is a sexy design that adapts to the performer’s figure and highlights her heart-shaped bust, in addition, her marked shoulders and tight body similar to that of a corset help.

The skirt has a sensual and restrained opening that lengthens the legs. Elle combined this Carolina Herrera design with black pumps and glasses that hid her striking blue eyes. Nothing was left to chance and that is that her hair was loose and wearing a side part in soft blonde waves that were reflected in her dress. Her red lips were the finishing touch for this perfect look.

Another style that Fanning shone with was a design that was more fun and perhaps more difficult to defend. Fanning was seen wearing a leopard print dress signed by Rodarte that would not have looked good on anyone, but the actress stood out with the design with lantern sleeves and a somewhat pronounced neckline. The design was fitted right at the bodice and then continued into a flowing skirt. The most interesting touch of this option has been in her shoes, as Elle wore striking fuchsia stilettos with a heart opening by Roger Vivier. A riskier bet that few would know how to defend.