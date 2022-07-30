After starring in the campaign for the new perfume of Miu miu, Elle Fanning surprised again with a new project within the world of fashion and beauty. Now, she became the ambassador of the new fragrance of Paco Rabanne titled “fame” Eau de Parfum and starred in a photo campaign with a luxury wardrobe, pure shine and glamor: a XL mirrored sequin silver dress.

Elle Fanning posed for Paco Rabanne

With delicacy and elegance, Elle Fanning posed for the production of photos of the new perfume of Paco Rabanne of which she became an ambassador and wore a high-impact wardrobe: she wore a silver chain mail dress made entirely in XXL sequins in silver with mirror effect. The piece is to the body and 100% handmade, a classic Rabanne.

Elle Fanning is the new Paco Rabanne ambassador. (Photo: Instagram/@pacorabanne).

He complemented the styling with a design of make up chord, based on outlined in jet black style cat eyes which he combined with light-toned shadows for the eyelids and mascara. To give a final touch to look, she painted her lips with lip gloss no pigment.

Elle Fanning starred in the new Paco Rabanne perfume campaign. (Photo: Instagram/@pacorabanne).

The hairstyle? The actress opted for the simple and straightforward and showed herself with loose hair parted in the middle and very straight.

“I am delighted to be an ambassador for such an iconic brand as Paco Rabanne. The concept completely captivated me and I felt like it was a perfect fit and really reflected my personality. Being part of this new chapter was an immediate yes,” said Fanning.

Elle Fanning wore a sparkly dress for the Paco Rabanne campaign. (Photo: Instagram/@pacorabanne).

Elle Fanning stars in a luxury perfume campaign

With a great sense of fashion, Elle Fanning posed again for the cameras and was showcased in the campaign for the new fragrance of Miu miu, one of the most popular Italian luxury brands. For this, he took a look from high impact to sheer gloss: semi-transparent white dress with multiple glittery gemstone embroidery.

Elle Fanning is the face of the campaign for the new Miu Miu perfume. (Photo: Instagram/@miumiu).

The details? It is a luxury piece with bare neck and back. The rest of the molding is adjusted to the body and the skirt is high waisted.

Plain and simple makeup accompanied the look creating an angelic style. The actress wore a make up based on shadows in earth tones for the eyelids that she complemented with a little pink blush on the cheeks and a lip gloss with a slight reddish pigment. His hair was loose, extra straight and parted in the middle.

Elle Fanning posed for the new Miu Miu campaign. (Photo: Instagram/@miumiu).

