Elle Fanning looks stunning on the red carpet for her new crime series

United States.- Elle Fanning and Chloë Sevigny They were seen in very stylish outfits last night during a screening of their true crime series called The Girl From Plainville.

Elle looked fancy in a colorful striped dress, while Chloë showed off her legs in a white tweed jacket and matching miniskirt.

Faning brings to life the protagonist of said program, Michelle Carter, who was convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter for having her boyfriend Conrad Roy III commit suicide in 2014. The young man had mental health problems and suicidal ideas, so he took his own life after Michelle harassed him with messages urging him to do so. She was released in January 2020.

Despite the chilling nature of the series, Elle was euphoric on the show’s red carpet in an off-the-shoulder dress with horizontal stripes in purple, gold, white and green.

The stripes were decorated with animals and the entire garment had a lustrous sheen. She was wearing open gold heels. As for her hairstyle, she had a low tail.