Elle Fanning model: starred in the new Miu Miu campaign

With a great sense of fashion, Elle Fanning It is consecrated every day more as a benchmark in the industry. Her style is sophisticated, elegant and delicate as evidenced by each outfit she wears both for photo productions and for red carpet parades at various events. Now, she returned to pose for the cameras and was showcased in the campaign for the new fragrance of Miu miuone of the most popular Italian luxury brands.

Elle Fanning shone for the Miu Miu campaign

With the elegance and spark that characterize her so much, Elle Fanning posed for the production of photos of the new perfume of Miu miu with a look from high impact to sheer gloss: she wore a semi-transparent white dress with multiple glittery gemstone embroidery.

Elle Fanning is the face of the campaign for the new Miu Miu perfume. (Photo: Instagram/@miumiu).

The details? It is a luxury piece with bare neck and back. The rest of the molding is adjusted to the body and the skirt is high waisted.

Plain and simple makeup accompanied the look creating an angelic style. The actress wore a make up based on shadows in earth tones for the eyelids that she complemented with a little pink blush on the cheeks and a lip gloss with a slight reddish pigment. His hair was loose, extra straight and parted in the middle.

Elle Fanning posed for the new Miu Miu campaign. (Photo: Instagram/@miumiu).

The photos quickly went viral on the Instagram application and were filled with “likes” and comments both on the actress’s official account and on the brand’s profile. Social network users went crazy with the delicate outfits and left all kinds of comments with compliments and praise towards Fanning and her personality to dress her.

Elle Fanning in pure brilliance for Miu Miu. (Photo: Instagram/@miumiu).

Elle Fanning returned to pose as a model. (Photo: Instagram/@miumiu).

Elle Fanning on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet

On the red carpet in Cannes, the actress Elle Fanning reaffirmed her romantic and princely style with a very elegant dress signed by Armani Prive: a design strapless color pale pink made of tulle, embellished with crystals and with one vaporous fada with more volume in the lower part.

Elle Fanning stunned in her Armani Privé tulle gown on the Cannes red carpet. (Photo: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe). By: REUTERS

The complements? Sober and delicate, in harmony with the dress: a silver glitter choker with a matching bracelet and a small glittery bow in her hair, which was loose and hairstyle with waves. Finally, the makeup bet was classic: outlined eyes, mascara, blush and red lips.

Elle Fanning matched her dress with silver accessories. (Photo: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe). By: REUTERS

