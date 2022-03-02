Elle Fanning Plays Famed Texting Writer Michelle Carter In ‘The Girl From Plainville’ Trailer

Hulu has unveiled the first trailer for its upcoming limited series The Plainville Girl, which tells the true story of Michelle Carter and her role in coercing her boyfriend’s suicide. Elle Fanning plays Carter, and the series will premiere on March 29.

The details of the story are well known: In July 2014, Conrad Roy committed suicide after poisoning himself with carbon monoxide fumes. An examination of his cell phone uncovered hundreds of text messages from Carter imploring Roy to kill himself, rarely a national scandal and widely covered court case.

Carter was eventually found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Roy’s death. Despite multiple appeals, including one that the Supreme Court refused to hear, she was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

In addition to Fanning, The Plainville Girl will star Chloe Sevigny as Roy’s mother, Lynn. The show is based on a Don article of the same name on the case.

Before the Hulu limited series, the Michelle Carter scandal and court battle were the focus of the HBO documentary. I love you, now you die: The Commonwealth vs. Michelle Carterwhich aired in 2019. The following year, in January 2020, Carter was released from prison after serving nearly 12 months of his 15-month sentence.