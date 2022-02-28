Elle Fanning proves that the dress is not the only option on the red carpet

Actress Elle Fanning was one of the absolute winners from the red carpet of the SAG Awards, which took place yesterday in California. On this occasion she renounced the classic dress, betting on originality (and comfort), by means of a tuxedo signed by the Italian house Gucci, of which she is a muse along with Dakota Johnson.

Elle Fanning in a Gucci Tailor for the SAG Awardsgtres

The look consisted of a flowing, semi-sheer champagne-colored blouse, which she combined with a vest in the same color. For the bottom part, she opted for a wide shiny suit pants, which put that perfect touch for the occasion. Although without a doubt our favorite part has been the XL bow tie in a dusty pink hue.

Elle Fanning on the red carpet at the SAG Awardsgtres

As for jewelry, she chose a pink diamond necklace, which it fit perfectly with the rest of the look and floral rings by Cartier. In the ground beautypreferred to leave her hair loose with soft and natural waves, putting the touch of grace in the multicolored manicure.

other celebrities who opt for a masculine look

Elle Fanning has not been the only one who has declared herself a fan of this style, but many others have also resorted to the masculine style tailor to attend galas and presentations, being an alternative to the dress with no margin for error.

Blake Lively

Actress Blake Lively is a style icon who always knows how to get it right when it comes to dressing. On this occasion, and very similar to Elle’s, she opted for wide black suit pants, a white shirt and a plaid vest.

Blake Lively in full tailorgtres

Blanca Suarez

Swapping the bow tie for the tie is also an option. The actress Blanca Suárez has opted for wide-legged gray suit pants, a white button-down shirt and a black tie. She tops it off with an informal updo, for a license plate look.

Blanca Suárez with suit pants and tiegtres

Jessica Biel

The black tuxedo is a classic, also adaptable to the female wardrobe. Actress Jessica Biel wears an ideal one with black suit pants and a structured double-breasted blazer.

Jessica Biel in a black tuxedogtres

It may interest you