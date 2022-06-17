Elle Fanning Says Playing Catherine in ‘The Great’ Helped Her Become ‘Her Voice’

Elle Fanning is channeling royalty. The 24-year-old actor plays Russian Empress Catherine the Great in Hulu’s darkly comedic period drama. The great. He says that playing the character has influenced his life off-screen in surprising ways.

Elle Fanning Plays a Legendary Russian Empress in ‘The Great’

Elle Fanning as Catherine in Season 2 of ‘The Great’ | Gareth Gatrell/Hulu

In The great, Fanning plays a German princess who is married to Peter (Nicholas Hoult), the Tsar of Russia. Thrown into an unknown and, in her eyes, uncivilized world, Catherine has to learn to adapt to the customs of the Russian court at the same time that she tries to introduce modern reforms, such as teaching women to read.

In the second season of the show, which premiered in November 2021, Catherine gained the upper hand over her rude and dimwitted husband. But she discovers that being the ruler of all of Russia is more complicated than she expected. She also becomes a mother, which alters her relationship with Peter in a major way.

The actor says that playing Catherine helped him become more confident.

Fanning recently spoke with Deadline about The great and those of Hulu The Plainville Girl, where she plays a troubled teenager who convinces her boyfriend to die by suicide. She is a producer on both shows and said playing Catherine helped her as her career expanded to include more than acting.

“I’ve definitely grown in my voice,” he said. “Weirdly, like, The great And playing Catherine has helped me with that because she’s a young woman, and a lot of times she’s not looked at with the utmost respect.”

the malefic The star went on to say that she had to remind herself that even though she was young, she had been acting since she was 2 years old. “So in a lot of ways, I think people like to think, ‘Well, you’re young, you don’t know. It’s like, ‘Well, you know what, maybe I’ll do it this time?’ I’m just learning how to speak and building that confidence, I’m enjoying it,” she said.

Fanning contributed a key idea for a scene in ‘The Great’ season 2

For Fanning, finding her voice means that she has been able to contribute in different ways while working on the show. She pointed to a scene in The greatCatherine’s second season when a pregnant woman gets loose at a party.

“[W]we needed something to show that Catherine was trying to have a good time, and what her drunken party trick was… I came up with the idea of, ‘What if I do a bridge because I can do a backbend and serve macaroons on my stomach like a table?’ and Tony [McNamara, The Great‘s screenwriter]It’s like, “Perfect. That’s great,’” she said. “So you’re in that moment, you’re like, ‘What am I doing, this is my job?’ But it served the show well.”

“She has helped me a lot,” Fanning said. “She is an important role in my life and career, she is very special.”

The great Seasons 1 and 2 stream on Hulu. The show has been renewed for season 3.

