Elle Fanning shows how to wear hair clips at Cannes 2022

Elle Fanning celebrates the arrival of the summer with a lot of style, thanks to a duo of romantics hair clips in the Cannes Film Festival 2022. Showing off their predilection for the marked side parting, the eye-catching pins of Fanning rivaled even his Chopard diamonds.

On his way through the Red carpet before the screening of Top Gun: MaverickWe see to actress Elle Fanning with their blonde curls aside, fastened with a fork of white beads. It was the perfect complement to her embroidered Armani Privé dress and her porcelain skin.

The hair accessories that Elle Fanning wore in Cannes 2022

Elle Fanning at Cannes 2022. Photo: Getty Images.

Later, for the Anniversary dinner from L’Oreal Paris, the 24 year old actress opted for another very feminine dress. This time it was an elegant black dress bare-shouldered Giambattista Valli, which she wore with a matching black velvet bow in her hairstyle fashion hair accessories in 2022.

charming ever since, Fanning She has long loved the feminine touch in her hair and makeup. Her look was accompanied by a feline touch (courtesy of L’Oréal’s Flash Cat Eye Waterproof Liquid Liner) and flawless skin, so it all suited her very well. Remember that if you take a hair clip it is best to reduce the size of the earrings as much as possible.