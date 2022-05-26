Elle Fanning stars in a miniseries based on a true crime

In July 2014, the death of Conrad Roy shocked the United States. The 18-year-old from Massachusetts took his own life by inhaling carbon monoxide locked in his car.

Beyond the tragedy involved in the death of someone so young, the detail that made the case have worldwide repercussions was that his 17-year-old girlfriend, Michelle Carter, was accused of encouraging Roy, through text messages. , to end his life. And almost 8 years after this shocking case, Elle Fanning is in charge of bringing it to the screens.

The actress leads the mini series The Girl from Plainville, which will arrive on the Starzplay platform on May 10 with 8 episodes. The screenplay is based on Jesse Barron’s Esquire article of the same name and explores Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events leading up to his death and subsequent involuntary manslaughter conviction.

It was not easy for Fanning to accept this project, since being a real case caused her some insecurity. “When they came to me about possibly doing this and being a producer, I was hesitant because most of these people are alive and this is a very sensitive story, and I really had to think hard about whether it was the right thing to do. Ultimately, I decided to do it because people involved were very interested in it,” explained the 24-year-old actress. “I felt like we could tell this story in a totally unbiased way, in a very modern world, about something that is also modern: technology, that revolves around it, and the false privacy that it creates for everyone,” he added.

In addition, to put himself in Carter’s shoes, he internalized his tastes and spent hours imitating each gesture. However, he did not want to see her in person. “I didn’t feel like it was appropriate to contact Michelle. I know creators Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus talked to people on the side of Conrad Roy, her boyfriend. I didn’t really feel like talking to her was relevant to doing my part. He had to embody a person in real life, but at the end of the day, he is a character that you create your own version of,” said the actress, who will be accompanied by Chloë Sevigny as Lynn Roy, Colton Ryan as Conrad Coco Roy III, Cara Buono as Gail Carter, Kai Lennox as David Carter, and Norbert Leo Butz as Conrad “Co” Roy II. (NA)